FLI President Tristan Las Marias also named CEO

April 28, 2023
Filinvest Land President and CEO Tristan Las Marias
Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) announced the concurrent appointment of its president, Tristan Las Marias, as chief executive officer (CEO) during the company’s organizational meeting held on April 24.

Josephine Gotianun Yap, President and CEO of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), who has held the position in FLI for 11 years, has passed on the torch fully confident of Las Marias’ ability to continue the legacy and mission of FDC’s real estate subsidiary.  “I have worked closely with Tristan and have no doubt that his leadership and unwavering dedication to our vision and organization will not only enable us to grow as planned, but more importantly, accelerate innovations that will take our real estate business to the next level.”

A 27-year veteran of FLI, Las Marias has been instrumental in the company’s stronghold in Visayas and Mindanao under his leadership as VisMin Business Group Head.  He led Public-Private Partnership projects such as FLI’s 50-hectare City di Mare township in Cebu.   He was Head of the Residential Business and the Chief Strategy Officer before he became President in 2022.

Las Marias graduated from the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School.  He earned his bachelor’s degree in Management Economics from the Ateneo de Manila University.

“I am honored and humbled to be entrusted with the role of both President and CEO.  I look forward to working with the FLI management team, most of whom I’ve worked with for many years, to unlock our company’s full potential.  This year, our priorities are to sustain the growth of our core businesses, optimize the returns from our assets, unlock land values through township developments, and develop additional sources of revenues from new businesses,” Las Marias said.

“As we build the Filipino dream, we are prioritizing sustainability, making it a part of the way we do business.  Our efforts also aim to ensure that we protect the interests of our homebuyers and our tenants, as well as our business partners, shareholders, stakeholders, and the communities we operate in,” added Las Marias.

The appointment of Las Marias comes at a pivotal period as the company explores new growth opportunities amidst advancing technology and a constantly evolving market landscape.

