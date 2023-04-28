Filipinos evacuated from Sudan breach 400 mark; ops ongoing

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 28, 2023
1 minute read
In this photo provided by Maheen S, smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting—was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE number of evacuated Filipinos from war-torn Sudan has now breached the 400 mark, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a statement, the another 35 overseas Filipino workers and 15 students were safely evacuated to Egypt by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

It noted this brings the total number of evacuated Filipinos from Sudan to 409.

The bulk or over 300 were transported by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum last Wednesday for Egypt via Wadi Halfa Highway, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) reported in a statement.

Another 35 overseas Filipino workers and 15 students were safely evacuated to Egypt by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), PCO said.

It noted this brings the total number of evacuated Filipinos from Sudan to 409.

PCO said DMW Secretary Susan V. Ople and Undersecretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac will be in Cairo, Egypt to provide aid to the evacuated Filipinos.

The Department of National Defense (DND) also said it is ready to extend aid to the DFA in the ongoing evacuation efforts in Sudan.

On Wednesday, DFA hoisted an Alert Level 3 or the voluntary evacuation phase after clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted last April 15. 

The ongoing armed conflict has led to the deaths of 459 people and injured 4,072 others.

Image credits: Maheen S via AP



Maheen S via AP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Double Dragon hotel unit says ‘hola’ to Madrid 

byMa. Stella F. Arnaldo
April 28, 2023

Related Posts