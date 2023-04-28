FIBA World Cup final phase moved from Bocaue venue to MOA Arena

THE final phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City instead of the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

FIBA made the decision and announced by the host federation Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Friday.

“The priority that led to this decision is the experience of our fans,” SBP president Al Panlilio said. “This is in service of the Filipino basketball fan, as well as those arriving from all over the world.”

“We thank our brothers and sisters from the Iglesia ni Cristo and the Philippine Arena Management, specifically, for being a true partner in this endeavor and we appreciate their support of the final decision that was reached,” he added.

The Group Phase will still be played at the Mall of Asia Arena, Araneta Coliseum, Okinawa Arena in Japan and Indonesia Arena.

The Philippine team or Gilas Pilipinas, however, will open its World Cup campaign at home in 45 years at the Philippine Arena on August.

The draw will be known Saturday in simultaneous festive ceremonies at the Bonifacio Global City, Japan and Indonesia, as well as at the FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

“The main consideration leading to the decision was the requirement to provide consistent and swift transfer for the teams and fans to multiples games over the six days of the Final Phase,” said David Crocker, Executive Director for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

“Despite improvements tested with transport and traffic engineers, the Board came to the conclusion that an event with multiple sessions in one day like the Final Phase of the World Cup must be delivered to the standards required for the players and fans experience,” he added.

As an assurance to those who have already secured their tickets, appropriate emails will be sent individually informing them of the venue change and further continued advice as to their tickets and seats.