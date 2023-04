President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (center) receives in Malacañang Palace basketball and sports officials during a courtesy call on Friday for the FIBA World Cup 2023 that the country is lead-hosting from August 25 to September 10.

With President Marcos are (from left) Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and SBP executive director Renauld “Sonny” Barrios.