DOLE order mandates mayor’s permit submission for PEA license renewal

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 28, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Private Employment Agencies (PEA) will soon be mandated to submit their mayor’s permit for the renewal of their licenses, according to the Department of Labor Employment (DOLE).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma imposed the new requirement in his Labor Advisory (LA) No. 11, series of 2023.

“All PEAs are required to submit a Certified True Copy [CTC] of their Mayor’s Permit upon the renewal of their license,” Laguesma said.

LA 11 also allowed the PEA to file their PEA License, Certificate of Accreditation of Agents, Certificate of Exclusion, Certificate of Exemption online starting June 1, 2023.

Laguesma said online application forms would be made available at the respective websites of the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and the DOLE Regional Offices (RO). 

He instructed all the ROs to provide the necessary aid and information to PEAs to make the online applications.

“In case of walk-in applications, DOLE Regional Offices shall scan and upload the requirements submitted by the applicants,” Laguesma said.

The labor chief said LA 11 aims to ensure DOLE’s policies “remain responsive to the needs of the emerging industries in facilitating employment.”

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Singapore takes aim at wealthy Chinese with 60% property tax

byBloomberg News
April 28, 2023

Related Posts