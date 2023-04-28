DOLE order mandates mayor’s permit submission for PEA license renewal

Private Employment Agencies (PEA) will soon be mandated to submit their mayor’s permit for the renewal of their licenses, according to the Department of Labor Employment (DOLE).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma imposed the new requirement in his Labor Advisory (LA) No. 11, series of 2023.

“All PEAs are required to submit a Certified True Copy [CTC] of their Mayor’s Permit upon the renewal of their license,” Laguesma said.

LA 11 also allowed the PEA to file their PEA License, Certificate of Accreditation of Agents, Certificate of Exclusion, Certificate of Exemption online starting June 1, 2023.

Laguesma said online application forms would be made available at the respective websites of the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and the DOLE Regional Offices (RO).

He instructed all the ROs to provide the necessary aid and information to PEAs to make the online applications.

“In case of walk-in applications, DOLE Regional Offices shall scan and upload the requirements submitted by the applicants,” Laguesma said.

The labor chief said LA 11 aims to ensure DOLE’s policies “remain responsive to the needs of the emerging industries in facilitating employment.”