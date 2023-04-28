Dito: New offerings will double subscriber base

Dito Telecommunity Corp. hopes to remain on a growth trajectory this year by introducing postpaid and enterprise services to increase its subscriber base.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Dito Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano said the group will be launching its postpaid and enterprise offers in June.

This, he said, will drive the growth of Dito’s revenues for 2023. Last year, Dito booked P7.2 billion in revenues, a 227-percent surge from P2.2 billion the year prior.

“You haven’t seen anything yet. Last year, we earned P7.2B—that’s just our prepaid. We haven’t offered anything else. In June, we are launching our postpaid plans—that’s going to affect this [revenues] significantly. In June, we are going to enter the enterprise business. We will be offering things to companies, small enterprises—so this P7.2B that’s nothing to what’s coming.”

When asked if the company will be able to continue growing its revenues at the same rate as last year, Tamano replied: “Hopefully [we could match that]. It’s really hard to say.”

Tamano noted that the group is optimistic about the new services given that Dito can offer more vanity numbers and has solutions that can provide enterprises with buckets of data that businesses can use to allot to their employees.

He noted, however, that the implementation of the SIM Registration Act (SRA) may have some impact on Dito’s projections for 2023. This includes a possible churn.

“It will have an impact but we don’t know how much the impact will be. But we will see later after the deadline for the SIM Registration of existing customers. We will see there and in terms of those who will be churned and what will be the result in terms of the trajectory of new subscribers.”

This year, Dito aims to double its subscriber base from 14 million last year.

The SIM Registration, he added, will provide the industry with some sort of a “reset.”

“I think because you have to register your sim, people will be more (discerning) in choosing a SIM. It will be a good reset. There are already a lot of good events—less phishing and smishing. We see it as an opportunity because of the value that we provide…we feel that we will get that share of people who would want to register again,” Tamano noted.

The company’s coverage is currently between 77 percent and 78 percent, just a few percentage points shy of its commitment of 80 percent population coverage by July.

Dito Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago noted that the group is confident of hitting its commitments before its network audit, which has been set for July 8.

The company has allotted P27 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to meet its commitments to the government in terms of network coverage and speed.

“We are quite confident that our shareholders, as we speak, are already looking for ways to provide the needed equity. Then the $3.9B syndicated loan—the biggest in this industry and in this market—that’s already enough for the capex,” Tamano said.

The company aims to be cash flow positive this year and become earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation, and amortizations (Ebitda) positive by 2027.