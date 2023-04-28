Discover the beauty and summer magic At SM City Cebu’s Under The Sea

Beat the heat with cool deals, fun activities, and colorful photo spots at your favorite SM City Cebu!

Summertime at SM means to recharge, relax, chill, play, bond, and get together with your friends and family! SM Supermalls is giving its shoppers of all ages a fun & delightful activities that everyone in the family can look forward to when they visit their favorite SM mall.

Enter the world of underwater to enjoy the aquatic vibe and #ExperienceFAMtimeAtSM while you splurge on summer deals and treats! Click & snap your instagrammable selfies and tiktok-worthy moves with your family & friends at the Under the Sea installation located at the Rotunda of SM City Cebu.

The scorching heat of the sun calls for fun-filled and exciting dining and shopping experience at SM! Tons of summer bundles and coolers up for grabs as well as summer deals. Bring your family or your squad to enjoy icy and cool food choices, and even the coolest summer fashion finds at SM.

Checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook to know more about these summer fun activities and don’t forget to tag SM City Cebu on its socials! Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls to get updated on exciting deals, promos, and activities this Summer at SM.