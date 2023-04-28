CIC profit soars in January-March

Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC), the maker of air cooling products and refrigerators, said its income in the first quarter reached P93.2 million, three times higher than the P30.6 million recorded last year despite slow sales.

Net sales fell 7 percent to P2.9 billion from the previous year, partly as a result of the late onset of the hot dry season, phasing in of new models and the impact of inflationary pressures which slowed down market demand.

The consumer segment generated net sales of P2.1 billion during the quarter, 8 percent lower against last year’s level. “We expect sales performance to improve for the rest of the year with new product introductions, as well as distribution expansion activities. We will continue to pursue cost efficiency measures in order to sustain profitable growth,” company chairman and CEO Raul Joseph A. Concepcion said.

Meanwhile, the net sales of the commercial business declined by 2 percent to P800 million. While commercial heating, ventilating and air conditioning segment grew 26 percent for the quarter, the elevator and escalator new equipment segment was down 65 percent due to the completion of a large project last year.

Cost of sales and services decreased by 10 percent to P1.9 billion on lower logistic costs, cost negotiations, better factory absorption and favorable foreign exchange.