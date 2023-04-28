Bring home the bacon, SP Zubiri tells PBBM

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri expects President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to frontload defense and economic issues in his upcoming trip to the United States on Sunday, April 30, when Marcos meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 1.

“I wish our President Godspeed on his official mission to the United States this week,” Zubiri said, adding, “I fully support his endeavor to strengthen ties with our number one ally and trading partner, the United States.”

The Senate leader noted, “At a time where there is so much tension in the region, our nation must look towards our friends who share the values of freedom and democracy as well as respect for each and every nation’s sovereignty.”

Zubiri added: “The President should also give his wish list for modernization of our Armed Forces, from the purchase of air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, drone capabilities, fighter jets, and larger patrol ships, to help us come up with a credible defense posture that could help us defend our country.”

Zubiri, who recently met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai to discuss the economic relations between the Philippines and the US, also looks forward to Marcos’ efforts to improve trade ties during his visit.

“We need to strengthen our economic ties with our treaty ally and ask American companies to invest in the Philippines, especially those leaving China and other countries with unstable democracies. It’s now time that the Philippines shines on the international stage, and I fully support the president’s advocacy of creating new partnerships and strengthening old ones with the international community of nations. Godspeed, Mr. President, and bring home the bacon.”