BPI to focus on executing strategies

Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the oldest bank in the country, remains bullish about the domestic economy amid rate hikes and global uncertainties.

In a briefing last Thursday, BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco told reporters that the consumption-driven Philippine economy is expected to post high growth as observed in the “robust” performance of the bank’s corporate and consumer loan businesses. Limcaoco noted their non-performing loans also remained muted.

In the first quarter, BPI saw its net income surge 52 percent in the first quarter of 2023 which it attributed to its “solid performance” during the period. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/04/21/credit-card-securities-trade-segments-boost-bpis-income-to-p12-1b-in-q1/ )

“Two years ago, people were worried that balance sheets would have been destroyed by the pandemic; it seems not and the spending continues to remain strong. The Philippines is a consumer-led economy and that’s why we think, that’s why I personally think that the economy will remain strong,” Limcaoco said.

Key challenge

HOWEVER, the executive said managing expectations would require ensuring that the execution of its plans for the year will be carried out. Limcaoco admitted that factors beyond the control of the bank and the government remain threats to the economy this year.

“I think the key challenge for us is executing. When you look at the macro, we’re relatively sanguine. Obviously, things you can’t control—things like external issues, things that are happening in Europe, you need to watch it; you need to be prepared for it. For us, we are being very focused in executing on the strategies,” Limcaoco said.

In terms of loan growth, the bank expects to see its first-quarter numbers which showed a growth of 13 percent, sustained throughout the year. The figure, notably, is slightly lower than the 14-percent booked last year but remains above the industry average.

The bank also expects delinquencies to be well-managed this year. Limcaoco said they have provisioned P1 billion for these loans. The figure is significantly lower than the loan-provisioning of around P2.5 billion.

Fund-raising activities

FOR its fundraising activities, the bank intends to refinance a portion of its $600-million fund maturities through a syndicated loan rather than a public offering to avoid volatile market conditions that are affecting financial markets, according to Limcaoco. The rest of the maturing bonds this year will be covered by existing funds.

For its consumer segment, Limcaoco pointed to the lender’s “future-ready” mobile app. The new app offers online check deposits and an artificial intelligence-backed system for the user’s savings and spending.

The lender will also open its first “phygital” branch next month in Agoo, La Union. According to BPI Consumer Banking Head Maria Cristina L. Go, this is going to be the first branch of 25 that BPI intends to open this year.

Go said the “phygital”—portmanteau of physical and digital—branch accommodates manual and online transactions. She simply put this as being “consumer-centric.”

“What you will see in the ‘phygital’ bank, moving forward, is several new things. One would be when you go into the branch, you will be met by a concierge who will ask you what kind of transaction you will conduct and redirect you to either a person or to another new feature, which will be a self-assisted area where you will have the usual ATMs and have access to the online set-up,” Go said.

Financing firms

BPI will also be “very active” in providing financing to many of the country’s companies this year who are already raising funds for their various undertakings, Limcaoco said. Some areas that the bank intends to serve this year include data centers where it sees some financial activities coming this year.

The newly-launched mobile app adds to several online platforms the lender has started last year. Each of these platforms target specific segments: small and medium enterprises (BizKo); retail clients (BPI Mobile and BPI Online); stock market investors (BPI Trade Online); self-employed micro-entrepreneurs (BanKo); corporate clients (BizLink); and, for general lifestyle and payment (Vybe).

The bank also established “Agency Banking,” which will enable a network of partners composed of department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and online partners to serve customers through technology-enabled infrastructure.

The lender also launched the BPI Flagship Store on the Lazada platform, where clients can open a deposit account, apply for an auto loan, a mortgage loan or a credit card. The lender said users can soon buy insurance and investment products through the platform owned and operated by Chinese multinational technology company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.