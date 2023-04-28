BMW rolls out the All-New X1

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., the official distributor of BMW vehicles in the Philippines, recently launched the latest generation of its smallest Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the All-New X1. The arrival of the new generation X1 showcases its sharper design and cutting-edge digitalization. According to the German automaker, the entry model X is now more appealing than ever thanks to its superior design, spaciousness, and advanced digitalization to help define the forward-looking character of a true Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) for the premium compact segment. Since its initial release in 2009, the X1 badge has achieved 1.9 million units sold globally.

A modern surface treatment, increased visual presence, and robust looks

Progressive ambiance and versatile space

The upright front end provides a greater sense of presence. It has slim adaptive LED headlights, a large, almost square BMW kidney grille, X-shaped lines radiating to the sides, and eye-catching chrome strips in the lower air intake serving as its defining elements. Expressively sculpted surfaces and an extended roofline are the distinguishing features of the new model’s dynamically stretched silhouette. When viewed from the rear, the narrow tailgate window, horizontal lines, striking LED lights, and flared wheel arches produce the typical SAV look.

Those surface treatment, lines, and classy exterior design details of the BMW X1 display its SAV identity more clearly than ever. Distinctive design features include powerful proportions, almost square wheel arch contours, and the signature BMW X model styling of the front and rear ends. Further, the vehicle’s strong aura can be intensified to significant effect with the specific design elements of the xLine model, which include stylistic underride protection. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels in Star-spoke Style 865.

A raised seating position and a progressive premium ambiance style helped to create a distinctive driving experience inside the compact SAV. The critical elements of the cabin’s redesign are the slender Luxury instrument panel, the BMW Widescreen Display, the “floating” armrest with an integral control panel, and a storage shelf for wireless charging at the front of the center console.

BMW Twin Power Turbo In-line 4-cylinder diesel engine

The latest generation X1 also treats its occupants to the latest-generation BMW iDrive multi-sensory vehicle experience in the form of the standard-fit BMW Live Cockpit Plus. Based on BMW Operating System 8, it comprises the BMW Widescreen Display with its state-of-the-art graphics and menu structure, along with the BMW Intelligent Voice Assistant, which has gained additional skills.

The fully digital screen grouping is formed by the 10.25-inch information display and the controlled display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches. The new BMW iDrive aims to provide intuitive touch and voice control. The broad-based digitalization of the interior enables the number of physical buttons, controls, and switches required for operation to be significantly reduced. Smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is also available in the new BMW X1.

Comfort-wise, there are the newly developed sports seats, electric seat adjustment with memory function, and lumbar support. These come in Sensatec Perforated Black upholstery. Improvements have been made to both acoustic comfort and occupant protection. The integrated passive safety concept now includes a new interaction airbag between the front seats. The BMW Maps navigation system, a Sport leather steering wheel, intelligent three-zone automatic climate control, and a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation are standard in this new model. Four USB-C ports, two 12V power sockets, and many driver assistance systems have also been added.

The rear compartment includes three full-sized seats offering a notable improvement in seating comfort, with the 40:20:40 split back seat backrests. Boot capacity can be increased from 540 to a maximum of 1,600 liters.

All-rounder offering an optimum blend of agility and ride comfort

Motivation comes from a BMW Twin Power Turbo In-line 4-cylinder diesel engine generating 150 hp and 350 N-m of torque. It also has a seven-speed Steptronic Transmission with Double Clutch. These come together to deliver the best driving dynamics and fuel economy.

The compact all-rounder’s sophisticated chassis technology produces a perfectly harmonious balance between sporty, agile handling on the one hand and long-distance comfort on the other. All the tools required here are provided by a body construction that reduces weight while increasing rigidity, a long wheelbase, wider tracks than the predecessor model, and targeted upgrades to the single-joint spring strut axle at the front and the three-link rear axle. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation is standard in the new BMW X1, benefiting traction and directional stability. Other new features include the integrated braking system and the extra lift-related damping at the front axle.

Wide variety of systems for driver assistance

The technological advances made in the latest X1 compared with its predecessor are also evident in the greater variety of automated driving and parking systems available. Standard features include Cruise Control with brake function and the front-collision warning system, which can detect pedestrians and cyclists when turning right. The Parking Assistant, including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant, also form part of the standard equipment roster.

The new BMW X1 sDrive18d xLine retails at Php 3,890,000 and comes with a comprehensive BMW 5-year warranty.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





