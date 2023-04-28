Blind Spot

THE LOVER

THE government official’s lover is reportedly being accused of assaulting a minor. The official’s in-laws (yes, she is married), who have disapproved of her from the beginning, are horrified. The government official and her husband have an open marriage and her lover is tolerated by her spouse. It’s not yet clear what the official’s husband stand on the matter but there are rumors that money has changed hands and no complaints will be filed against the wife’s lover. In public, the government official and her husband seem to be the ideal couple.

NO LONGING IN HIS EYES

DURING a recent social event, a married actor met his ex-girlfriend with his wife present. After the party, there were a lot of blind items about the actor looking at his ex longingly, even in front of the wife. According to eyewitnesses, no such thing happened. While the exes were cordial with each other, it seemed clear to everyone that past is past, and no one looked longingly at anyone. But the wife was annoyed, not at her husband nor his ex, but at those who insinuated at things that never happened.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

IN the maritime industry, there are those who are called “babaeng akyat barko” and these women are said to be part of the sex trade. There’s an upscale version of “akyat barko” and they’re the so-called “yacht girls.” These girls are models or Instagram influencers who are reportedly paid hefty amounts of money when they accompany rich (not necessarily old) men in yachts. These girls are well-educated and articulate, aside from being gorgeous. It will be recalled that years ago, a Filipino model, who graduated from an international school, was frequently seen with a royal. The recent most famous yacht girl is a model who has been spotted living a lavish lifestyle even though she is practically jobless. The model has also been seen with rich and famous men—and never with the same guy twice.

NOT WELL LIKED

A RECENT viral video has brought forth horror stories about this high-profile woman and how she treats people, especially those who she sees to be inferior to her. For instance, she would call her employees derogatory names. Or she would not physically abuse them but use her pointer finger on their head to make a point. When the high-profile person would arrive at the office, everyone would reportedly scatter like ants to get away from her line of sight because she also likes to scream at people.