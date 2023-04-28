Another unconventional love story unfolds

BEGINNING May 8, the most intense and gripping tale of love and revenge unfolds in GMA’s upcoming afternoon series The Seed of Love. The program is bannered by Glaiza de Castro and Mike Tan. Playing important roles are Valerie Concepcion and Boy2 Quizon.

The Seed of Love follows the story of Bobby (Mike) who decides to have his sperm frozen due to a cancer scare. He has been in a long, tedious relationship with a bratty socialite Alexa (Valerie) until Bobby finally breaks up with her.

Later on, Bobby meets the optimistic and doting Eileen (Glaiza). Their love blossoms and soon, the two get married. Bobby and Eileen agree to have their child via in-vitro fertilization using his preserved sperm cell.

But Alexa will do everything to destroy the couple and win her ex-boyfriend back. One day, Alexa steals the embryo of Eileen and Bobby. She does this in connivance with Peter (Boy2), her obsessed and hopeless romantic lover.

Peter then implants the stolen embryo in Alexa’s uterus and replaces Eileen’s with a random embryo. Alexa eventually convinces Bobby that he impregnated her after a recent one-night stand.

How will the truth unravel? Is it really goodbye for Eileen and Bobby’s happy family? How far can Alexa and Peter go for the sake of their wrong and unfair love?

Also starring in this daring and intriguing series are Alan Paule, Bernadette Allyson, Tina Paner and Ervic Vijandre. Completing the star-studded cast are Ashley Rivera and Yanna Asistio.

The Seed of Love is an original concept of RJ Nuevas and Nehemiarey Debad Dallego.

The show is made possible under the supervision of GMA SVP for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable. The creative team is composed of creative director Aloy Adlawan, creative head for Afternoon Prime Dode Cruz, creative consultant Denoy Navarro-Punio, head writer RJ Nuevas, and writers Ken de Leon, Nehemiarey Debad Dallego, Benjamin Benson Logronio.

The Seed of Love airs beginning May 8, weekdays at 4:05 pm on GMA.