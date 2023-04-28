16th anniversary of abduction of Jonas Burgos

The enforced disappearance of Jonas Burgos is a deeply concerning case of human rights abuse and injustice. Jonas Burgos was a Filipino farmer and activist who was abducted by unidentified men on April 28, 2007, in Quezon City, Philippines. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The enforced disappearance of Jonas Burgos is a clear violation of his fundamental human rights, including the right to life, liberty, and security of person, as well as the right to due process and a fair trial. It is a heinous act that has caused immense suffering to his family and loved ones, and has sent shockwaves through the human rights community in the Philippines and around the world.

Despite the efforts of his family, human rights organizations, and civil society groups to seek justice for Jonas Burgos, the perpetrators of his enforced disappearance have yet to be held accountable. This highlights the problem of impunity that continues to plague the Philippines and other countries where enforced disappearances occur. Impunity undermines the rule of law and perpetuates a cycle of abuse and injustice.

In its decision on the Writ of Habeas Corpus and the Writ of Amparo on March 17, 2013, the Court of Appeals resolution (a) recognized the abduction of Jonas as a case of enforced disappearance; (b) held Maj. Harry Baliaga, Jr. et al as responsible for the abduction; (c) named the Armed Forces of the Philippines and elements of the AFP, particularly the Philippine Army as accountable for the abduction of Jonas Burgos. On February 2, 2014, the Supreme Court upheld these findings of the Court of Appeals.

It is essential that the Philippine government takes action to address the enforced disappearance of Jonas Burgos and ensure that those responsible for his disappearance are held accountable. This includes conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into his case, as ordered by the Supreme Court, providing his family with the truth about his whereabouts and fate, and providing them with adequate reparations for the harm they have suffered. Additionally, the government must take steps to prevent future cases of enforced disappearance and ensure that human rights are fully respected and protected for all citizens.

FREE JONAS BURGOS MOVEMENT