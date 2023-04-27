Wolvit offers proactive steps against early hair loss in new digital ad campaign

April 27, 2023
Wolvit is now available for purchase in drugstores Watsons and Mercury Drug nationwide.
Discovering the signs of early hair loss can be one of the most stressful parts of adulthood. It’s not only a signal of aging, but potentially a sign of other issues with the body that need addressing. This is the scenario that biotin supplement Wolvit has highlighted in their two newest digital ads.

The first of the videos, “Night Out,” shows two young men hanging out at a restaurant. When one finds a hair strand in his food and goes to complain, he comes to the unfortunate realization that it is his own hair that has been shedding into the food.

Meanwhile, in the video “Hinala,” a married woman becomes suspicious that her husband is having an affair when she finds loose hair on his clothes. When she wakes up to find her pillow covered in loose hair, she realizes that she’s the source and not some mystery woman.

Marco Elmer Manus, Group Product Manager at Kusum Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Brand Office, spoke about how the recent digital ads capture the experience many people have. “When people start to lose their hair, it can be quite a shock. If you don’t know what’s happening to your body, it can lead to a loss of confidence,” said Manus. “That’s why we want everyone to know that it could be a sign of biotin deficiency. This isn’t something many people look out for, and it’s a problem that can be solved.”

What is Biotin deficiency?

Biotin is used by the body to produce important proteins like keratin. The body needs keratin to maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails. Studies have found that those suffering from biotin deficiency often experience symptoms that could include excessive premature hair loss, brittle nails, and dried out skin.

Manus reminds everyone that the more one understands a problem, the better equipped one is to solve it. “When your body is giving you signs, you shouldn’t ignore it. If you’re suffering from biotin deficiency, it’s important to act immediately. Exercise, eat well, and take Wolvit.”

Wolvit works by giving the body the biotin it needs to produce healthy hair, skin, and nails. A recent clinical study conducted in Ukraine found that the use of Wolvit has a positive effect on one’s skin, hair, and nails. This makes it ideal for those suffering from biotin deficiency and its various symptoms. Another study published in Skin Appendage Disorders, also found that cases where biotin was used to combat hair loss showed evidence of clinical improvement.

