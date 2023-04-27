Why Filipinos keep their money at home

The American Bankers Association hatched a brilliant idea in 1997: Teach American children how to save money. That’s how the National Teach Children to Save Day became a holiday celebrated all over the US every 27th of April. The campaign centers around the notion that, if kids develop the habit of saving money at an early age, they build a foundation for a lifetime of saving.

The plan was simple: Help elementary and middle schoolers in America learn good savings habits through free, banker-led outreach opportunities. Of course, the bankers must involve the parents by telling them that if their kids learn the important skill of valuing, using and saving money, they will be ready to face the world!

Throughout the day, American bankers, financial planners, and other bank professionals travel to their local schools to teach students about the importance of money. The recurring theme: “Money can be complicated to deal with for people who don’t know how to handle it. By learning about money, children will be better able to handle their finances from childhood and into adulthood.”

The holiday serves as a reminder to American parents that it’s never too early to get involved with helping children learn about saving. When children are taught to save, they learn early in life that financial responsibility is essential to one’s well being.

On this day, bankers teach American kids financial terminologies such as earning, banking, compound interest, credit and debt, credit cards, and loans. Children are also taught how to create a budget that may include saving for college, planning for big purchases, and differentiating needs from wants.

Sponsored by the American Bankers Association Education Foundation, nationwide activities are meant to be a community effort to help families and schools. The idea is for bankers to help advocate for financial literacy. However, the day is not only about saving, but it also includes important information about spending, donating, and investing money.

American bankers believe that “teaching children how to value the money they have can be an essential life skill that is taught at a very early age!” That’s why giving children the information they need now can help them with difficult situations later, such as unexpected emergencies, loan payments, and other circumstances.

We don’t have a National Teach Children to Save Day in the Philippines. Maybe we should have one so that Filipino kids will also develop the habit of saving money at an early age.

The 2021 Financial Inclusion Survey (FIS) conducted by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that financial account ownership in the country surged to 56 percent in 2021, up from 29 percent in 2019. This increase is the highest two-year growth since the survey began in 2015. The expansion was spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated the use of digital payments.

The share of Filipino adults with a bank account also rose to 23 percent in 2021 from 12 percent in 2019. Banks remained the preferred formal institution for saving money by a third of those with savings, followed by cooperatives and microfinance institutions.

According to the FIS, six out of 10 Filipinos altered their financial behavior during the pandemic. Filipinos started saving more for emergencies (37 percent), began or increased their usage of online banking and digital payments (17 percent), and borrowed more (15 percent).

Despite BSP’s financial inclusion advocacy, big challenges remain. For example, major barriers to bank account ownership such as lack of income and transaction costs persist. In addition, a large segment of the population still lack the documents needed to open a bank account.

The wisdom of saving money is simple: It allows people to enjoy greater security in life because they have a fallback should something unexpected happen. Without any savings, any emergency expense can put people in debt. Unfortunately, over half of Filipino savers still keep their money at home. This should not come as a surprise because out of the 1,634 cities and municipalities in the country, only 551 have banks within their jurisdiction.

The ball is in the BSP and Bankers Association of the Philippines’s court.