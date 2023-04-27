Virtual Art Fest workshops are back in May

EXPLORE your artistic side and express your creativity with SM Stationery’s virtual Art Fest this May. Enjoy fun-filled arts and craft workshops on all weekends starting May 6 to 28. This online art event offers creative activities to explore and enjoy—from workshops and tutorials to competitions and challenges.

Workshops include painting, canvass doodling, slime art, calligraphy, and even a special Mother’s Day card making workshop. There will be a total of seven online classes to choose from hosted by Artherapy, Artline, Elmer’s, Faber-Castell, Paper Mate, Sharpie, and Titus. With workshops and tutorials from top creatives, you can pick up valuable art tips from the pros and get inspired to create something new. Here’s what awaits you:

The SM Stationery Virtual Art Fest is a great way to explore your creative side and learn new skills with family and friends.

Sign up for the “DIY Greeting Card for Beginners Workshop with Sharpie” hosted by Alyssa Bartoline on May 6 at 1 pm. There will be experienced instructors to teach participants how to make a gift card for Mother’s Day.

“Easy Calligraphy with Titus” hosted by Maricar Ramos takes place on May 7, from 1:30 pm. Learn how to write beautiful words and phrases with a calligraphy workshop for kids. “Have Fun with Basics: Doodling Workshop with Paper Mate” will be hosted by Alyssa Bartoline on May 13 at 1 pm. Let creative juices flow freely with a back-to-basics workshop on freehand drawing and doodling as well as the fundamentals of color theory.

There’s more fun up ahead with the “Avalanche Slime Workshop with Elmer’s” hosted by Jill Dungo-Pangilinan on May 20 at 2 pm. Kids can discover and create cool pieces of art with slime. Not to be missed is the “Character Illustration using Watercolor Pencils with Faber-Castell” hosted by Carla Chua on May 21 at 2 pm. This insightful course on character anatomy will show participants how to illustrate using a blend of soft watercolor pencils.

Capping off the fun is the “Kids Painting 101 Workshop with Artherapy” hosted by Valerie Teng on May 28 at 1 pm. Learn how to create beautiful pieces of art with acrylic paints. Experienced instructors will guide kids step-by-step as they create their unique painting pieces.

More information and registration details are available at bit.ly/ArtFest2023.