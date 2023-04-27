The Ultimate Arrival: Back- to-back launch of Suzuki’s Ultimate motorcycles 

The Suzuki Philippines Motorcycle Division has launched two of its much-awaited motorcycles in the Philippines in a back-to-back unveiling aptly called – the Ultimate Arrival.

Two of Suzuki’s highly anticipated motorcycles were introduced during the opening day at the Suzuki Hub of the Makina Motoshow, Hall 2 of SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. The very grounds where city meets summit and class meets adventure – an ultimate launch indeed for the new motorcycle models that will fill the Philippine roads very soon – the Executive Class and the Master of Adventure!

The Burgman Street 125 EX – The Maxi Scooter You Can Afford | Executive Class

The Executive has arrived, Suzuki Philippines has launched the Burgman Street 125 EX – Executive Class. An additional variant to the much-loved Burgman Street, the Burgman Street 125 EX has more refined styling exuding rich elegance, and boasts of more advanced features in response to what the market wants. Experience first-class riding with maxi looks and features perfect for the executive in you. Ride in luxury, still with the maxi scooter you can afford – the Burgman Street 125 EX!

Powered by the Latest Suzuki’s Reliable Technology

Powered by the new 125cc Fuel-injected Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha engine technology, 4- stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine, the Burgman Street 125 EX delivers optimum power at maximum fuel efficiency of 52.6km/L.

The Suzuki Eco Performance-Alpha is the brand’s latest engine technology which features the Engine Auto Stop Start system that automatically turns the engine off when idle. This enhancement also includes a Silent Starter System that when started, gives the scooter a smoother and more quiet start.

The Burgman Street 125 EX sports an improved, fully digital instrument panel laid out for better visibility to provide more convenience to the rider. It also gives more comprehensive information through various features such as its Engine Auto Stop-Start Indicator, Eco Drive Indicator, Engine Temperature, Battery Voltage Indicator, Digital Clock, Fuel Gauge, Oil Change Indicator, Dual Trip Meter, Fuel Consumption, and Engine Check indicator.

The Combined Brake System supports well-balanced deceleration by distributing braking force to both the front and rear wheels resulting in a more stable stopping power.

It also has a 2L Lidded front glove box with a USB outlet added for convenience wherever you may go.

Rich Elegant Styling

Suzuki has refined the design of the Burgman Street 125 EX with richer, and more elegant styling in mind.

It now sports a 12-inch tubeless rear tire that delivers superior performance and a smooth ride.

It features the signature, premium, and well-built Burgman seat that offers comfort and stability for long rides.

The extremely bright LED headlight, position lamp, and tail lamp ensure enhanced visibility, especially at night. And a body-mounted windscreen helps reduce wind blasts and improves aerodynamics. The upward muffler design enhances the sporty and premium look of the bike.

Safe and Convenient

The Burgman Street 125 EX is engineered to consider the rider’s Safety and Convenience.

It has a Side Stand Safety Switch that prevents the engine from starting when the side-stand is engaged. The One Push Central Locking System is a unique safety switch that gives better security.

It has a large, underseat compartment that can store up to 21.5L of carry-on items. The adjusted wheelbase is now longer and adds to overall stability when riding. While still sporting the much-loved Flexible Foot Position designed for comfortable riding.

The New Suzuki Burgman Street EX comes in 2 premium colors – Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black and is priced affordably at Php 92,400! Ride the Maxi Scooter You Can Afford for the executive in you – the Burgman Street 125 EX – Executive Class!

V-STROM 1050DE – The Master of Adventure | For Wherever Your Journey Takes You

A proud member of Suzuki’s iconic V-STROM series, the V-STROM 1050DE is built to inspire your spirit of adventure. The V-STROM 1050DE opens new paths to excitement but still gets you to your destination in comfort and style. It is a new offering packed with distinctive features aimed specifically at enhancing its ability to more confidently negotiate gravel and the other unpaved surfaces of country roads, green lanes, and camp trails.

The V-STROM 1050DE’s product concept is “The Master of Adventure – For Wherever Your Journey Takes You”. It conveys the efforts made to further enhance a bike that has already earned a solid reputation as a highly capable sports adventure tourer that enables riders to freely escape into the great outdoors and explore to their heart’s content. It conveys the commitment to satisfy the needs of even more riders who want a tough bike to take them wherever they want to go, whether that’s long-distance touring or exploring gravel roads and country trails. And it includes offering a choice in optimizations to better match the rider’s preferences for pursuing different types of adventure activities.

The V-STROM 1050DE is equipped with current versions of all the performance, utility and advanced electronic features that gave the 2020 V-STROM 1050XT an edge over its competitors. That includes the full complement of advanced electronic control systems that comprise the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S).

While having the signature features of the previous V-STROM 1050XT, the latest model also introduces features aimed at improving performance on unpaved surfaces. These include the adoption of a 21-inch front tyre with a semi-block pattern. In conjunction, it gains a longer rake and wheelbase to enhance controllability on gravel and flat dirt, a longer suspension stroke to better absorb bumps on rough surfaces, as well as wider handlebars, wider steel footpegs, an aluminum skid plate, and a standard-equipment accessory bar. It also introduces a new Gravel (G) mode to the Suzuki Traction Control System and the ability to switch off the rear ABS.

The V-STROM 1050DE is available in 3 colorways, Champion Yellow/Metallic Matt Sword Silver, Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Black, and is priced at an SRP of Php 899,000. Go further with the Master of Adventure – the V-STROM 1050DE, For Wherever Your Journey Takes You!

These two models are available in Suzuki 3S Shops and Big Bikes Center nationwide.

The Ultimate Arrival

During the event, the brand also introduced its new president, Mr. Koichiro Hirao. Before coming to the Philippines, Mr. Hirao served as General Manager for the Motorcycle Marketing & Planning Department of Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) in 2019-2021. He was joined by Managing Director Norminio Mojica, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales and Marketing Division Mr. Jun Bulot, Motorcycles National Sales Manager Mr. Erick Fernandez and Motorcycle Marketing Manager Ms. Nenuka Guba during the launch event.

The brand also introduced its newest anthem, the Suzuki Oras na Para MagMotor jingle, with the message of encouraging people to ride a motorcycle. Through this, Suzuki aims to refresh the brand jingle and align it to the current brand campaign. The melody of the jingle is fun and full of optimism which the Filipinos will surely love.

About Oras Na Para Magmotor Campaign

The tagline bears a clear message in the Filipino language that translates to “now is the best time to ride a motorcycle”. It is a statement and a call to action urging people to ride a motorcycle. The messaging will go deeper than the Oras na Para Magmotor call to the benefits of owning a motorcycle and having Suzuki as a great companion. We not only sell bikes but companionship and pride for being part of Team Suzuki.