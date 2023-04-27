The chairman of the bored

“Boring: Something so uninteresting that it makes people tired and impatient, causing weariness through lack of excitement. Synonyms—dull, tedious, repetitious, mind-numbing, Philippine Stock Exchange.”

I consider myself a risk-taker to the extent that I like to scuba dive, drive fast cars and Jet Ski. But my adrenaline rush has always come from risking money. I never saw the purpose in physically going out in a blaze of glory when I always had other “glories” that I wanted to achieve. Whether it was playing poker or trading the equity/asset markets, the most important reason was the excitement.

In a standard five-card poker game—hold’em, draw, or stud—there are a total of 2,598,960 possible hands. That’s the math. But the excitement comes from knowing that it is how you play the hand you’re dealt that ultimately determines if you win or lose.

What I liked best about the stock market was that every day was different.

The other day I was still piloting guerrilla fighter Dani in his quest to take down Yara’s dictator Castillo after the stock market opened. My sons were actively trading, which is still our primary source of food on the table. It was a pleasure to hear that the market was up 50 points in the first hour of trading. A closer look revealed the gain was all BDO and BPI and it stayed like that throughout the day with BDO even at its historic high.

There was some chatter that the stocks of these two financial institutions were booming. Two points. To call either of them “financial institutions” by the 21st century definition is a big exaggeration. They are banks; traditional, conservative banks that take deposits and lend money.

“BDO Unibank Inc. said it had a net income of P16.5 billion in the first three months, some 40 percent higher than the previous year.” In a disclosure last Thursday, BDO said “the strong figure was buoyed by solid loan and deposit growth, robust fee-income generation, and improved asset quality.”

The reality is that 21st century financial institutions provide venture capital facilitation for start-up companies, actively trade the global markets, and do asset management for clients. “Institutional Securities” is Morgan Stanley’s biggest moneymaker. JPMorgan Chase makes most of its profit trading government securities. Goldman Sachs’ recent first-quarter profits showed the bulk came primarily from trading and investment banking.

Philippine financial institutions make their money from the spread between low deposit rates and relatively high lending rates, not to mention the zillion “few pesos” from ATM transactions that we all make every day.

I am glad that Philippine banks are boring. That is what saved the economy in 1997 and again in 2008. But I am tired and impatient with our boring stock market.

From 2004—after President Arroyo fixed the government’s finances —we had an exciting stock market not only because prices moved higher but also because there was anticipation and enthusiasm from all the participants; the stock exchange, the stock brokers, the listed companies, and the investors. The same happened coming out of the Global Debt Crisis in 2009.

Since 1st Quarter 2015, the PSE has been as boring as watching paint dry. Both the Dow Jones and PSEi are up some 25 percent since the 2020 Covid low. But the Dow is seven percent from its historic high while the PSEi is 25 percent below its all-time high.How bad is it? All the former “Stock Market Gurus” are apparently now selling homemade longaniza online. The last innovation from the stock exchange was going back to “full day trading” after the lockdowns. And if you seriously think that trading the PSE through your GCash wallet will bring excitement and a fundamental change to the market, you have my sympathy.

The last “fundamental” change was the listing of the “REITS,” which are all, with the exception of AREIT, CREIT, and PREIT, underwater including with their dividends. All the IPOs going back to September 2021 with the exception of SPNEC and FCG are also losers.

Maybe what the market is lacking is an “endorser” like Captain Barbell or Darna. It couldn’t hurt.

