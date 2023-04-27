SMIC allots ₧90B for 2023 capex

SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the holding firm of the Sy Group, on Wednesday said it has set aside some P90 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year, a huge chunk of which will go to shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc.

The company said this year’s capex is 12 percent higher than last year’s P80 billion.

SM Prime currently has 84 residential projects. It aims to launch 15,000 to 20,000 residential units in 2023.

It is scheduled to open three new malls and expand certain malls in the Philippines this year, which will provide an additional 200,000 square meters of gross floor area. These new shopping malls will be in Bataan, San Pedro in Laguna and Sto. Tomas in Batangas.

About 10 percent of the capex will be used for leisure developments, office buildings and convention centers.

The rest of SMIC’s capex will be for SM Retail Inc., which is also looking at expanding its store network to around 400 stores this year, largely from food retail and specialty retail stores, such as Alfamart convenience stores. It will add some 200 new Alfamart stores this year.

“Opportunities for growth in the Philippines remain high. Our businesses are well-positioned and have clear strategies to participate this year,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, SMIC president and CEO, said.

SMIC said growth prospects nationwide are looking “more vibrant” with more people gaining employment. A large chunk of the remittances from overseas Filipino workers are also going to their families in the provinces.

Increasing connectivity and the level of talent are also providing more impetus for expansion among business process outsourcing firms in these areas. BPO revenues are also at par with OFW remittances in amounts that are estimated at over $30 billion, the company said.

“The majority of our expansion is focused on the regions especially in emerging regional centers outside of Metro Manila,” DyBuncio said.

SMIC has invested in several related businesses in recent years as part of its strategy to participate in emerging high growth sectors.

In 2022, the company increased its involvement in the logistics sector, bringing up its stake in Airspeed to 51 percent. It likewise hiked its stake in geothermal steam for renewable energy generation, acquiring 100 percent of Philippine Geothermal Production Co.

“We are particularly optimistic about these opportunities. Our portfolio investments collectively contributed 11 percent of consolidated earnings last year and we expect this to increase over time,” DyBuncio said.