SMDC takes home Carousell Property Awards 2022 ‘Best Developer’ title

Relentless in its pursuit of building safe, sustainable, and resilient communities that respond to the evolving needs of Filipino homebuyers, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) won ‘Best Developer Philippines,’ ‘Best Developer Metro Manila,’ and ‘Best Developer for Building Sustainable Communities’ at the very first Carousell Property Awards.

The awards programme by Carousell Philippines, one of the leading online marketplace companies, celebrates notable and pioneering real estate developers in the country, as well as their noteworthy developments.

In an interview with Carousell Philippines, SMDC President Jose Mari Banzon talked about how in developing master-planned projects, they always go back to their vision of building a nation of homeowners. “Our mission is to provide affordable housing to Filipinos; to provide them [with] residences where they feel safe, enjoy convenience, and are proud of owning. Happy and satisfied homeowners are what inspires us,” said Banzon.

In the development categories, several projects of SMDC were awarded by Carousell Philippines. Hill Residences in Novaliches, Quezon City bagged ‘Best Affordable Condominium.’ Charm Residences in Cainta, Rizal was named ‘Best Mid-range Condominium,’ and Sail Residences in the Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex shone the brightest as ‘Best High-end Condominium.’

Promoting green living and championing sustainable design, SMDC builds holistic communities infused with open spaces and abundant greenery, with immediate access to vibrant commercial hubs. Charm Residences, for one, is a garden community strategically located near Ortigas Center, Eastwood City, and Katipunan Avenue. This encourages residents to walk to key places of interest, lowering their carbon footprint and improving their well-being.]

For the leading real estate developer, addressing the housing backlog of the country goes more than just building homes in key growth areas across the country. It’s meeting the cash flow of property seekers, and providing all Filipinos access to a progressive and cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“Before, you needed to be rich to be able to live in condominiums and enjoy the luxury [it comes with]. What we’ve done is that we’ve made it affordable for more Filipinos.” Banzon elaborated.

Braced for resurgence

The Philippine real estate market has shown exceptional resilience and has presented many auspicious opportunities for investors, despite economic and business-related challenges put forth by the pandemic and current inflation.

Amid the economy’s resurgence, Banzon has expressed high hopes for the industry’s full recovery. He attributed this outlook to the very same fundamentals developers have long been working with, such as high demand from the housing shortfall in eight million units, the young, affluent and educated workforce quickly taking over as the largest market of homebuyers, and strong OFW remittances.

When it comes to staying at the forefront, SMDC is all about agility and keeping their ears close to the ground. For instance, Banzon has discussed how SMDC has restructured their payment terms, came up with more compelling price points, and even introduced new product formats in order to adapt to post-pandemic home buying considerations.

However affordable, Hill Residences does not fall short in terms of lifestyle offerings. Proximity to malls such as SM City Novaliches and SM Fairview provide a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options to enjoy. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-completed MRT Line 7 is bound to make Novaliches a well-connected district where every destination is made accessible.

Launched in 2021, SMDC’s mid-rise garden communities are gated developments consisting of four-storey buildings that go as low as PHP 3.2 million, and are complete with all the luxuries one could find in a master-planned community — from hotel-like lobbies, to resort-style swimming pools, to clubhouses, to multi-purpose courts, and to linear parks and pockets of green spaces.

A predominant shift to remote work and entrepreneurship, on the other hand, has led SMDC to develop residential-offices (RESO) — mixed-use developments designed for small and medium business owners that combine the features of a grade A office building with the amenities and living spaces found in a premium residential condominium.

“[Being] SMDC, of course, we will continue to provide housing, and innovate to be able to meet demand,” Banzon reassured.

Onwards and upwards

As with any relationship, property investors need a trusted and dependable partner. “We’re happy when we see investors earning good lease returns from their investments, and also [from] capital appreciation. When the building is well-maintained, the value of their investment will [also] increase,” Banzon emphasized.

When it comes to luxurious bayside living, Sail Residences has it all. The premium development sits in the prized Mall of Asia Complex in the Bay Area, which real estate experts see not just as a highly attractive location for high-end investors and end-users, but as Metro Manila’s most exciting entertainment, lifestyle, and business hub. Inspired by remarkable seaside resorts across the globe, Sail Residences has a host of country club amenities surely fit for one’s guilty pleasures.

For SMDC, ensuring the satisfaction of their investors goes hand-in-hand between property management and leasing services. Their in-house property management company, Greenmist Property Management Corporation (GPMC), ensures that each one of SMDC’s ready-for-occupancy developments maintains its value for generations to come.

Likewise, making money from your real estate investment has never been easier. SMDC Good Stays offers end-to-end leasing and tenancy services — optimizing the space for both short and long-term renters, and elevating the SMDC investor experience by making sure their asset generates a steady stream of passive income.

Zoning in on the impacts of technology in improving operational efficiency, simplifying processes, and increasing convenience in the buyer experience, Banzon also touched on the importance of digitalization. “We’re very big believers of automation. From the time you give the reservation fee, up to the time you sign, get the title, and take your unit, we want the buyer experience to be very pleasant,” he added. Testaments to this are the immersive property walkthroughs, contactless transactions, virtual turnover experiences, and a GPMC mobile app that SMDC now offers in response to digital transformation.

A greater purpose

Having sold more than 160,000 units in the past 15 years, SMDC sees recognitions from award-giving bodies such as Carousell Philippines as fuel to their vision. “It makes us realize that you appreciate the hard work of our people, and our mission of providing affordable housing to Filipinos. Thank you very much,” Banzon expressed.

Nestled in a prime spot in Parañaque, Gold City is an intra-city built to exemplify the true gold standard in modern living. Proximity to the country’s most important gateways, thoroughfares and transport hubs such as the NAIA Terminal 1, C5 extension, and the Mega Manila Subway locks in maximum returns for investors.

Behind their relentless expansion and diversification is a substantial landbank nationwide. SMDC is big in Metro Manila, and has continued to scale up their footprint all over the country — from Central Luzon, to Southern Luzon, to Visayas, and to Mindanao.

Taking it to the next level, the trailblazer is now venturing into township projects with world-class master-planners and architects.

A true economic catalyst and partner in nation-building, SMDC commits to leverage on their expertise in order to make the aspiration of owning a home a reality for all Filipinos. “Through innovations grounded in safety, sustainability, and an improved quality of life, SMDC aims to continue doing good, so more people across the country can live better,” Banzon stated.

