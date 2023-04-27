PSP Gymers stun Red Lions in PBA D-League opener

PHILIPPINE Sports Performance (PSP) debuted in style with a big 94-92 come-from-behind win over Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in at the start of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The neophyte squad did not shy away from the big stage in pulling the rug from under the Red Lions as they sprung back to life from 10 points down in the fourth quarter highlighted by Ian Jay Yutuc’s go-ahead triple in the waning seconds.

Yutuc’s trey, which rolled over the rim before going in, gave the Gymers the driver’s seat in the last 32 seconds to cap a searing 19-8 rally from a 74-84 deficit midway through the payoff period.

“We’re so happy because we had a poor record in the PSL [Pilipinas Super League],” coach John Paolo Lao said. “And the team is in its buildup stage. It was a team effort.”

Four players finished in double digits for the Gymers led by Jayvee de la Cruz’s 26 points built on seven triples. Dariel James Bayla chipped in 17 while Yutuc added 16 with seasoned cager Val Acuña contributing 15.

De la Cruz added five rebounds, six assists and three steals to quarterback the offense of PSP, which also got ample coaching lift from Lao’s assistants—Philippine Basketball Association players Jericho Cruz and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer and Jackson Corpuz of Magnolia.

Yukien Andrada fired 19 points, Jacob Cortez had 15 while Clifford Jopia collared 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Lions.

San Beda, parading a young squad following the departure of its key players, controlled the majority of the match and led by as big as 12 points that kept PSP at bay until the last four minutes.

Up by 72-64 after three quarters, the Red Lions appeared to be headed for an easy win before the Gymers banked on the experience of Acuña and Yutuc’s heroics in the homestretch.

The Scores:





Philippine Sports Performance 94 – Dela Cruz 26, Bayla 17, Yutuc 16, Acuña 15, Velchez 8, Gabriel 5, Olegario 4, Dino 3, Soriano 0, Cesista 0, Mohammad 0, Castillo 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 92 – Andrada 19, Jopia 15, Cortez 15, Cuntapay 9, Payosing 8, Cometa 8, Gallego 8, Alfaro 6, Puno 2, Visser 2, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, LLarena 0, Royo 0.

Quarterscores: 27-30, 43-50, 64-72, 94-92.