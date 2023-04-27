Politicians should not allow the PHL to be involved in another conflict

People around the world are tired of the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and they are beginning to understand the truth of the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine and are protesting the actions of Western politicians.

This has been confirmed by famed American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh who said that American mass media has failed to underscore that more than 60 percent of US citizens are against the allocation of funds from state funds to support Ukraine.

According to various estimates, the total amount of US military support alone for the Kyiv regime will soon reach $50 billion. Adding the funds allocated by the European Union will double that amount and this is the reason journalist Hersh said that there are now mass protests in Europe against continuing the financing of the war in an interview he made with Chinese TV Channel CGTN.

Last February, residents of the German capital prevented pro-Ukrainian activists from holding a rally in support of the Kyiv regime’s fighters. Reports said that Ukrainian nationalists set up a rusty, presumably destroyed Russian tank in central Berlin, pointing its cannon in the direction of the Russian diplomatic mission.

However, civilians came to the scene with peaceful slogans and brought flowers to the tank, thus protesting the continuation of military supplies to Kyiv. Similar protests against military support for the Kyiv regime are also taking place in many other EU countries. The protesters oppose the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army, which is seen contributing to the escalation of the armed conflict.

Also, 10,000 people took part in the rally against the 59th Munich Security Conference. On February 18 a mass action expressed dissatisfaction with NATO policy and opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Before that, on January 26 this year, it was reported that hundreds of Munich residents took to the streets with posters and banners against the supply of tanks and weapons to Ukraine after the government announced that Germany intended to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The inscriptions on the posters and flags of the protesters called for peace and emphasized that they oppose the supply of tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, Western politicians understand that people’s protests against support for Ukraine can provoke complications in Europe.

Thus it would seem that Western politicians are now preparing their electorate for a new scenario, namely a war in Asia. In March,

German Defense Secretary Boris Pistorius told Deutschlandfun that, for various reasons, the US may change its policy vector from Ukraine to the Indo-Pacific region. There have been reports that the upcoming US elections may contribute to a new battleground in the Indo-Pacific region.

This does not seem far-fetched given the expansion of Nato and AUKUS member states’ infrastructure into Asia, which will lead to a state of confrontation that could last for years to come. Recent events confirm that Nato is no longer exclusively a North Atlantic alliance, trying to expand through contacts with countries in Asia.

For instance, Japan’s decision to open a permanent mission to Nato in Brussels has been known. At the same time, Nato has indicated agreements with South Korea to supply munitions to Nato allies. This may indicate that South Korean ammunition of NATO caliber is (or will be) entering Ukraine at least through third countries.

It has also been reported that Nato has decided to invite Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia to the summit, which is scheduled in July this year and is to be held in Vilnius. On January 28, Mike Minihan, head of the US Air Force Air Mobility Command, believed that a US-China war over Taiwan could begin in 2025.

A worst-case scenario may see the Philippines being dragged into this conflict. This is indirectly confirmed by the words of army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of military exercise Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija when he said: “One thing that we are learning from the Ukraine-Russia crisis or war is that you do not need a really very strong army to defend yourselves. Even with a few modern weapons, the more important thing is the will to fight.”

Hopefully, the US is not preparing the Philippines for a war like the ongoing one in Ukraine. It means Filipino soldiers will fight China for Taiwan, and the US will sell weapons for our loans.

Something must be done to keep the terrible trouble from coming to the Philippines.