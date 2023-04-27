PHL is polio-free; DOH to conduct measles immunization drive in May

The Philippines should remain polio-free after the crippling disease was stamped out in 2021.

This was the target of the Department of Health (DOH) after the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) indicated that children in the Philippines are at a particularly “higher risk” of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“We concur with the findings,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said referring to the report of UNICEF which also revealed that the perception of the importance of vaccines for children declined by 25 percent.

Polio re-emerged in the country in 2019, according to World Health Organization (WHO) nearly two decades after its last cases were detected. The country was declared wild polio-free again in 2021.

Intensified campaign

Vergeire said that the DOH will intensify their immunization campaign against polio and other diseases.

“First and foremost for polio, we already closed this outbreak and we do not want to reopen this again,” Vergeire said.

Poliomyelitis or polio is a highly contagious viral disease caused by three types of poliovirus (types 1,2 and 3).

The disease can result in irreversible paralysis affecting most commonly the leg muscles but for five to 10 percent of acute flaccid paralysis cases, the breathing muscles are also affected which can cause death.

Aside from vaccination, Vergeire said that the DOH continuously conducts waste water monitoring surveillance in high-risk areas as part of its prevention and control measures.

Children under the age of five are most vulnerable to contracting polio.

In the Philippines, children under one year old receive their primary doses of the polio vaccines during routine immunization—three doses of polio drops and one dose of inactivated polio vaccine.

Measles

The DOH is also set to conduct nationwide supplemental immunization in May to prevent measles.

“As of March of this year we already have 225 cases of measles in the country,” Vergeire said.

She added that they observed some clustering of infection in some areas.

“We still couldn’t say it’s an outbreak as of now but it might be and it might continue to become an outbreak if we can’t stop it,” she said.

Measles is a very serious disease. It is caused by a virus and spreads very easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles spreads so easily that someone who is not protected (either by being immunized or having had measles in the past) can get it if they walk into a room where someone with the disease has been in the past couple of hours.