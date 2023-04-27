PHILUSA releases advocacy-based video series on health, environment

PHILUSA Corporation has established itself as the partner of every Filipino home with several iconic household brands, including RHEA, MEDIPLAST, Apollo, Cleene, Babyflo, Albatross, and Gleam among others. As the 100 percent Filipino-owned company celebrates its 65th year, PHILUSA looks to carve new meaning in its positioning as “Katuwang ng Bawat Tahanang Pilipino.”

PHILUSA released on social media a two-part video series highlighting the company’s partnerships with like-minded organizations that advocate for clean water access and the reduction of ocean-bound plastic waste.

“The goal of PHILUSA is to raise awareness about sustainable sanitation and proper hygiene practices and how to properly look after our environment,” says Neogin Evangelista, PHILUSA Corporation President and General Manager. “We want to empower and encourage Filipino households in bringing about positive change and making the world a safer and cleaner home for all of us.”

The first video, titled “Katuwang sa Kalinisan,” follows PHILUSA’S efforts in promoting basic access to clean water, in partnership with Manila Water Foundation (MWF). Data reveal that 50.3 million Filipinos still do not have access to water sanitation facilities and services as of 2020.

To address this pressing issue, MWF launched “WASH: Water Access, Sanitation, and Hygiene,” a program that promotes health and sanitation in marginalized communities. PHILUSA joins MWF in its mission to improve access to clean and potable water, as well as the promotion of proper hygiene practices in communities. PHILUSA also partners with MWF in the observance of other related programs, including Global Handwashing Day, World Toilet Day, and World Oral Health Day.

Meanwhile, the second video, titled “Katuwang sa Kalikasan,” narrates the efforts of PHILUSA in helping save the environment. According to studies, the Philippines ranks as the 3rd largest contributor of marine plastic waste.

In its bid to reduce ocean-bound plastic waste, PHILUSA joined hands with the Canada-based social enterprise Plastic Bank. The organization is committed to getting rid of ocean plastic while helping improve the lives of plastic collectors. In just a year, Philusa and Plastic Bank collected 2.5 million plastic bottles, preventing them from entering the ocean.

“Besides the goals of these two programs, Philusa wants to convey the message that the fight to save the environment continues,” says Maya Leander, PHILUSA Corporation Marketing Head. “We hope every Filipino household joins us in our continuing mission to take care of our environment and everyone else.”