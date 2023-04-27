NTC will ask SC to resolve tussle with Newsnet

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is seeking the assistance of the Supreme Court (SC) in its legal battle against News and Entertainment Network Corp. (Newsnet).

This development comes after the Court of Appeals (CA) insisted on the enforcement of an already inoperative ruling by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

“The Court of Appeals decision is not final and the NTC will elevate this case to the SC,” the NTC said in a statement.

The NTC, which has not received a copy of the latest CA resolution, maintained that the mandamus could no longer be enforced after ARTA eventually reversed its February 12, 2022 decision directing the commission to automatically approve Newsnet’s application to install, operate and maintain a local multi-point distribution system (LMDS).

LMDS will enable Newsnet to deliver interactive pay television and multimedia services nationwide in the 25.35GHz-26.35GHz frequency range.

It will be recalled that ARTA, in a resolution dated June 17, 2022 recalled its previous decision favoring Newsnet, a move that was eventually upheld by the Office of the President.

“The [ARTA] has already reversed itself so there is no ARTA Decision that can be subject of mandamus,” the NTC said.

In March, the Office of the President (OP) dismissed Newsnet’s appeal to reverse ARTA’s order nullifying its earlier ruling on the “automatic approval” of Newsnet’s application.

The OP held that ARTA had no jurisdiction over the assignment of frequencies, the recall of ARTA’s order was only proper having been rendered without jurisdiction, and the expiration of Newsnet’s franchise rendered its application moot.

Meanwhile, the NTC insisted that Newsnet could no longer be allowed to operate and be assigned a radio frequency after its legislative franchise expired in August 2021.

“The Supreme Court, in a long line of decisions, which includes Divinagracia v. Consolidated Broadcasting System & People’s Broadcasting Service, Inc. and Associated Communications and Wireless Services United Broadcasting Networks v. NTC, has put to rest the ‘no franchise, no operations’ doctrine for broadcast companies which include [Newsnet] which will use radio frequencies in its [LMDS] operations,” the NTC pointed out.

“The latest SC decision in point is ABS-CBN Corporation v. National Telecommunications Commission,” it added.

Last year, the NTC already made permanent the cease and desist order against Newsnet, recalling all of Newsnet’s frequencies for lack of a valid congressional franchise.