New Zealand plant, food research institute forges ‘milestone partnership’ with Midsayap

THE Embassy of New Zealand, with its government and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), witnessed the contract-signing ceremony on the “Mango Enhancement and Protection Program” between the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research and the Municipality of Midsayap on April 19, in a partnership considered as a significant milestone for both organizations.

According to the embassy, the Philippines is a significant player in global mango production and exports. In recent years though, the country has seen a decline in fresh mango exports. Produce that does not meet market requirements when inspected on arrival into the market, it said, is downgraded and earns a much lower price. This adversely impacts the profitability of mango production for Mindanao growers and exporters, and has wider economic ramifications for the mango-producing region.

In April 2019 the NZ Institute for Plant and Food Research, in conjunction with New Zealand G2G, undertook a scoping study in Davao, Mindanao, which found that there were instances where fresh mango exports to Japan failed inspection on arrival in the market, due to Maximum Pesticide Residue Limit (MRL) violations.

The agreement outlines sharing of New Zealand expertise to help raise production and improve the livelihoods of Mindanao’s mango farmers. Through the project, the institute will review, recommend and implement changes to have an assured MRL, institute best spray pesticide-application practices, as well as develop a sustainable mango-production technology and quality assurance program that will ensure the fruit consistently meets high-value export-compliant mango requirements.

“I am excited about this signing; it represents a significant step forward for New Zealand agricultural expertise to support Mindanao’s aspirations to become an exporter of high-value fresh mango, as well as positioning [the island-region] to contribute to the strengthening of…Philippine high-value fresh mango-export industry,” Ambassador Peter Kell remarked.

The project is jointly financed by New Zealand Grant Funded Assistance and the Municipality of Midsayap. Lessons generated from the project will be available to other mango producers through the Mindanao Business Council and the MinDA.

Image credits: New Zealand Embassy





