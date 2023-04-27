Meralco proposes to collect nearly P8B from customers

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will seek the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to recover nearly P8 billion worth of underrecoveries from 2020 to 2022.

Meralco said it needs to recover P7.982 billion worth of underrecovery for 2020, 2021, and 2022. It will ask ERC to recover the amount over a period of one year. If approved, this will mean upward adjustments in electricity bills.

“Our proposal is to recover it over a period of 12 months. So, we have an estimated impact to customers of around 22 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh) but (this is) still dependent on the ERC approval with respect to the term if approved for a longer or shorter period,” said Meralco first vice-president and head of regulatory management Jose Ronald Valles.

When asked how Meralco incurred the P7.9 billion worth of underrecoveries, Valles said, “primarily because of lag between payment to power generation companies and billing to consumers.”

Under ERC rules, distribution utilities are scheduled to file their respective over/under-recoveries (OUR) of pass-through rates charged against consumers. These include generation, transmission and system loss charges, along with feed-in tariffs and subsidies for lifeline consumers and senior citizens.

Meralco said it needs to recover P6.413 billion worth of deferred generation charge adjustments, P764.17 million for underrecoveries on system loss charges, and P607.38 million for transmission charges.

“Meralco will file OUR for generation, transmission, system loss, and subsidies (covering 2020-2022) and RPT [real property taxes] and LFT [local franchise taxes] covering 2021 and 2022 by April 30, 2023,” the utility firm said in a report.

The company said the recovery of RPT prior to 2021 was not included in its application as it is not covered by existing rules.

Valles, meanwhile, said the other day that Meralco has forged a 370megawatt (MW) emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) with Therma Luzon Inc. (TMI) for 370megawatts (MW) of capacity at P8.1446 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

“This is a new EPSA. Their tariff is below P8 per kWh, but if we add replacement power due to 44 days of outage allowance, the rate goes up to above P8 per kWh.”

The execution of the EPSA will help shield electricity consumers from volatile and potentially higher generation costs in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which is historically recorded during the dry season when power demand spikes. Meralco said the EPSA is intended to mitigate WESM exposure, with WESM price forecast at P9.8523 per kWh.