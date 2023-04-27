MARINA: Lite Shipping ferry to boost tourism

Lite Shipping Corp.’s roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferry will boost maritime tourism and provide more access to shipping services between Cebu and Bohol as well as nearby areas, according to the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

MARINA said Lite Shipping’s MV Lite Ferry Seven was unveiled during an event in Tagbilaran, Bohol last April 22.

With a length of 72 meters and registered 2,450 gross tons, the new RoRo ferry has a capacity of 300 passengers, 18 ten-wheeler trucks, and 10 cars. The vessel, built in China and completed in 2022, features standard and tourist accommodations classed by RINA of Italy.

During the event, MARINA Administrator Hernani N Fabia highlighted the significance of the launch in Tagbilaran City, noting that it marks a major milestone in the city’s continued growth as a tourist destination in Bohol.

“The MARINA, through the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP), is determined to build a strong foundation and create more catalysts for the development of maritime tourism in the Philippines,” Fabia said in his speech.

With Lite Shipping’s fleet expansion, MARINA granted pioneering status to MV Lite Ferry Seven in the Oslob, Cebu to Dapitan City and Dipolog City routes.

The new RoRo ferry is part of Lite Shipping’s re-fleeting program over the past decade, which includes almost half of the fleet acquired brand new and one-fourth of the fleet below 20 years of age upon acquisition.

Lite Ferries operates in 32 destinations, bridging the provinces of Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte as part of the Strong Republic Nautical Highway.

MARINA’s continued support for the development of maritime tourism in the Philippines is expected to bolster Lite Shipping’s efforts in connecting the island of Bohol to the rest of the country.

Image credits: www.liteferries.com.ph





