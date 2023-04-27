Johnson & Johnson Vision’s contact lens brand ACUVUE, now available in PHL

Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, recently announced the launch of 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST and 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE® contact lenses in the Philippines.

Vision, the most dominant of our senses, is vital at every turn of our lives. It’s how we experience the world. Yet, many people often neglect the single most important step to protect their eyes—getting an eye exam. According to a survey conducted by Hello Doctor, eye care was found to be low on the priorities of Filipinos with 26 percent not remembering the last time they had an eye exam.

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we are united in our aspiration to partner with eye care professionals to change the trajectory of eye health. Johnson & Johnson Vision has been at the forefront, leading with research, science, and technology to deliver the best outcomes for patients across a lifetime of eye health needs through world-class innovation and customer experience.

Now available in the Philippines, the 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST contact lens made with LACREON® Technology, is designed to keep moisture in and irritation out to provide an excellent safety profile and long-lasting cushion of moisture for up to 20 hours or more. Supporting this technology includes several eye-inspired innovations that give people the confidence and reassurance to wear contact lenses, specifically: class 2 UV blocking to help protect from the transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye and invisible edge design which are thin-edged lenses that adhere to the shape of the eye so that the eyelids glide over them as if nothing is there.

The 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE® contact lens, which includes the same LACREON® Technology is also available in the Philippines. The 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE® contact lens comes in different colors and designs to enhance one’s natural eye beauty.

In a recent study on contact lenses conducted by Johnson & Johnson Vision, it was found that Millennials and Gen Zs believe that having good eye health is essential to their lifestyle; mainly because their career aspirations and goals in life require them to have good vision. For some, wearing spectacles have hindered them from enjoying activities such as sports, traveling, and expressing their unique style at social gatherings, but they may not be motivated to try contact lenses due to common myths they have heard.

This is what Johnson & Johnson Vision aims to address as they launch the 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST and the 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE® contact lenses here in the Philippines.

“Filipinos today are hustlers and achievers in all aspects, however their apprehension around using contact lenses prohibits them from seizing and owning their moments. The 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST contact lens brings a solution to consumers who have been looking for clear and comfortable vision with daily disposable contacts,” said Jhoanna Marie Tismo, Brand Manager, Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson Vision.

“1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST is an iconic product. The addition of LACREON® technology, with long-lasting moisture embedded inside the lens, provides a solution for the most frequently reported complaints of contact lens discomfort—dryness. On top of that, it provides protection against harmful UVA and UVB radiation, giving consumers the freedom and flexibility to enjoy outdoor activities,” she concluded.

Adding to this insight, we spoke to eye care professionals, Dr. Ji Gonzales of Eyeboxx, Dr. Eldeen Baluso of Global Eyecare, Dr. Leanne Jeanne Encarnacion of Eye Gallery Optical Clinic Co., and Dr. Liz Cua of George Optical, about contact lenses and what new contact lens wearers need to be aware of.

And as advised by these eye experts, one should first go through an eye assessment so that they can properly prescribe patients the best contact lenses fit for their needs. From there, the contact lenses should have quality comfort, convenience, and ease of insert and removal—and most likely, should be disposable as well in order to lessen the risk of eye infections.

“I believe that every contact lens wearer needs to be assessed thoroughly and managed individually; meaning they have to go through a complete and comprehensive eye assessment for them to be prescribed a specific contact lens for their individual needs,” said Dr. Leanne Jeanne. “With disposable lenses, patients wearing them may benefit from enjoying their daily activities with good vision while making sure that their eyes are fully safe,” she assured.

To find an eye care professional and schedule an appointment to try ACUVUE® contact lenses, visit https://www.acuvue.com.ph/where-buy. For more information about ACUVUE®, visit https://www.acuvue.com.ph/ and follow @acuvuephilippines on Facebook.