Financial costs, stigma are top reasons why Pinoys won’t seek mental health care—study

THERE was a time when seeking mental health care was practically taboo among Filipinos. In fact, many of them cringe at the simple thought of going to a professional, a psychiatrist or psychologist, to seek medical help for fear of being branded by neighbors and society in general as a “loonie” or “nut case.”

It’s like having one’s own version of the scarlet letter, a mark that will forever be etched in one’s humanity.

But some changes are happening and the Covid-19 pandemic may have had something to do with it. Admittedly, mental health concerns rose at the height of this globally devastating pandemic, primarily due to the long community quarantines and lockdowns that forced millions to stay at home to avoid catching the deadly virus.

Covid also a mental health crisis

IN a study based on a survey conducted among local mental health and psychosocial support (MPHSS) providers by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) Resilient Communities program, in cooperation with the Philippine Psychiatric Association (PPA) and the Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP), majority of the respondents, or about 97.9 percent, said they saw an uptick in mental health concerns in the help-seeking population in the Philippines since the pandemic hit.

Among these concerns, anxiety topped the list at 97.9 percent, followed by depressive disorders at 97.2 percent. The other concerns were bipolar and related disorders at 49 percent, trauma-related disorders at 46.2 percent, and the list was capped by suicide risk behaviors such as ideas of suicide (suicidal ideation) and suicide attempts at 44.1 percent.

However, the study showed that increases in schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders at 24.8 percent, substance-related and addictive disorders at 16.6 percent, and obsessive-compulsive-related disorders at 13.1 percent were less frequently reported.

Affordability, stigma bar Filipinos from seeking help

AMONG the study’s highlights, however, was that it pointed to affordability and stigma as among the major reasons that bar Filipinos from seeking mental health care.

The study revealed that 40 percent of the respondents cited high financial costs of mental health care as the top barrier, while the other leading hindrances to seeking mental health care were related to stigma. About 35.9 percent noted the feeling of embarrassment or being ashamed, 31 percent pointed to the concern of being seen as “crazy,” while 30.3 percent cited weakness, concerns about family at 23.4 percent, and other people’s reactions at 22.1 percent.

However, a big number among the respondents, or about 65 percent, said that barriers to access and treatment stigma have decreased since the advent of Covid-19. Around 62.6 percent stressed that the transition to “teletherapy” or medical consultations done online, ensured care continuity, according to the study, and in some cases, the expansion of services and service areas were observed as the switch to teletherapy happened.

“These study findings are promising in that they suggest that in the face of widespread challenges posed by pandemics or disasters there is a reduction in stigma related to seeking mental health care. Further, greater accessibility to mental health care services through telehealth create opportunities for providing care for those that may not otherwise seek support because of distance, travel costs, or other similar barriers,” according to Dr. Vincenzo Bollettino, Program Director of the HHI Resilient Communities.

Upgrade in mental health services recommended

THE respondents were one in saying that enhancing the delivery of mental health services in the Philippines is very much needed. About 82.5 percent of them recommended more training for mental health providers or staff, 75.5 percent called for more mental health service providers, 72 percent said better internet connectivity is also needed, while 69.9 percent wanted a boost in government funding for mental health, and 66.4 percent called for an increase in raising awareness for services in order to better reach communities that are in need.

