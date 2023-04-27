Excellent, compassionate healthcare wins TMC 4 accolades at Healthcare Asia Awards 2023

Defining healthcare excellence, The Medical City way. TMC Ortigas bagged Healthcare Asia’s Hospital of the Year award two years in a row as well as the Marketing Initiative of the Year award. TMC Clinic won Primary Care Provider of the Year while TMC South Luzon received its second ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) Program of the Year award.

The Medical City (TMC) is currently the largest healthcare network in the country with one main facility in Ortigas, Pasig City, four provincial hospitals, and over 50 clinics in Metro Manila and select provinces, all operating under a single brand.

These recent recognitions signify the TMC enterprise’s ongoing commitment to sustain healthcare leadership through its exceptional quality of care and unparalleled leadership in research and innovation.

Healthcare is one of the most rapidly changing industries as new data and strategies emerge from time to time. The TMC enterprise is rising to the challenge as its leaders and medical experts relentlessly pursue quality and safety practices, improved care delivery, and better ways to heal and help patients.

While he is grateful to the award-giving bodies for the accolades, TMC enterprise President and CEO Dr. Eugenio Jose F. Ramos says TMC’s continuous improvements and advancements are for the people and community it serves.

“For the past few years, The Medical City hospitals have been receiving awards from Healthcare Asia and other organizations. Like what I always say, we did not embark on this journey toward health care leadership for the sake of the accolades. It was never about the award or the recognition. It was about practicing excellence and compassionate care every day for the people we serve. It was about helping the country’s health care system improve for the benefit of the people,” says Dr. Ramos.

This is TMC Ortigas’ third Hospital of the Year award, with the first and second awards given in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Every beat matters: Marketing Initiative of the Year

In mid-2022, TMC Ortigas launched its #EveryBeatMatters campaign to promote cardiovascular services through a combination of original music, video, and graphic material.

The music tracks used in the campaign featured BPM (beats per minute) ranging from approximately 150 bpm to 100 bpm to 50 bpm, representing the actual BPM ranges depicting a fetus’ heartbeat during sonograms, an average person’s heartbeat at the high end of normal range or the recommended for CPR, and an average person’s heartbeat at rest.

This novel use of original music helped TMC engage its audiences with both commercial and medically accurate audio-visual content. It likewise provided TMC cardiovascular services its own brand through original music, for use in marketing, patient education, and service delivery not just for TMC Ortigas but for the rest of the enterprise hospitals.

TMC Clinic: Primary Care Provider of the Year

TMC Clinic operates over 50 ambulatory clinics in Metro Manila and in select provinces and offers a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Even during the global pandemic, TMC Clinic continued to grow and maintain a total of 52 conveniently located fully-operational clinics equipped with the most sophisticated air safety and purifying systems. That the clinics were positioned as non-covid facilities conveyed equal importance given to all health and medical care concerns.

Going beyond the basic requirement of organized primary care facilities, TMC Clinic made multi-specialty care even more accessible to patients, addressing the distinct health-seeking behavior of Filipinos in the community and corporate levels. Each clinic is strongly supported by selected specialists—Family Medicine and Internal Medicine—to deliver primary care coordination, and other specialists and subspecialists for coordinated care referrals and follow-up of patients.

Over the past two years, while working to further strengthen the organization, TMC Clinic had also worked to expand its specialized medical care in the ambulatory care setting, including several services in select clinics. These services include Hemodialysis, Ambulatory Surgery (Minor cases), Rehabilitation Medicine and Physical Therapy, Endoscopy, Cardiac Rehab, Sleep Laboratory, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Bone and Joint Clinic, and Corporate Clinic, more popularly known as clinic management services in companies.

TMC South Luzon Red Gala: One Step to End HIV/AIDS

Every year to commemorate World AIDS Day, TMC South Luzon conducts lectures and offers free HIV screenings to its employees and patients. In 2021, TMC South Luzon established the Center for Reproductive Health and STI Treatment (CREST) in its pursuit to turn the advocacy into a larger scale. CREST is a DOH-accredited facility where linkages, diagnosis, treatment, and continuum of care and support for people with HIV are provided.

To launch and promote the center and its advocacy, TMCSL held a fundraising event dubbed “Red Mask Gala: Runway for a Cause” on December 1, 2021 at The Monochrome Nuvali, Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

For its first year, the event featured 50 doctors, employees, and guests who walked the runway wearing their best outfits and the “red masks” that were custom made for the donors. The funds raised benefited two foundations—Project Ribbon’s Duyan: Cradling for Children with HIV and TMC South Luzon’s Young Adult Care Assistance Program (YACAP).

In its second year, the theme of the event was Filipiniana and it was titled “Red Gala: Unmasked” to refer to the easing and lifting of some Covid-19 protocols.

TMCSL’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. Jose Enrico Juliano described the fund-raising activity as the hospital’s “small contribution” with artistic expression, while rekindling awareness and advancing progress on HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care in the country.