DOH, Japan join forces for ICT-based medical & health-care projects, UHC

THE Health Department and Japanese government will engage in technology-based linkages on Universal Health Care (UHC) and knowledge-sharing, among others.

The Department of Health’s officer in charge (OIC) Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire welcomed Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa at the DOH Central office in Manila, as they discussed developments on the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) projects, as well as areas in the country requiring further improvement in their health-care system.

The courtesy visit tackled latest updates on ongoing JICA initiatives in the country, which include several areas of cooperation such as promoting information and communications technology or ICT in the health-care fields, knowledge sharing on health-care between Japan and the Philippines in the public and private sectors, UHC implementation, and development of human resources, among others.

The meeting also focused on strengthening and guiding support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where there is an urgent need to develop its current health-care system, as well as supporting other high-gap areas in the country to provide equity in health-care services access.

The Health Department’s OIC and the Japanese envoy also discussed the alignment and strengthening of regulatory standards through partnerships between their countries.

“We are elated with how we are moving forward in this promising partnership with the government of Japan,” said Vergeire. “[We saw the dedication of both nations for the betterment of the Philippines’s delivery of health-care services to Filipinos], and realization of UHC for our people.”

As one of the most renowned in the world for its use of highly-advanced medical technology and management of hospitals, including the incorporated administrative agency system, she thanked the government of Japan for its assistance on the local health-care system.