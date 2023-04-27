DOH, Japan join forces for ICT-based medical & health-care projects, UHC

byBusinessMirror
April 27, 2023
2 minute read
OIC Vergeire and Ambassador Koshikawa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Health Department and Japanese government will engage in technology-based linkages on Universal Health Care (UHC) and knowledge-sharing, among others.

The Department of Health’s officer in charge (OIC) Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire welcomed Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa at the DOH Central office in Manila, as they discussed developments on the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) projects, as well as areas in the country requiring further improvement in their health-care system.

The courtesy visit tackled latest updates on ongoing JICA initiatives in the country, which include several areas of cooperation such as promoting information and communications technology or ICT in the health-care fields, knowledge sharing on health-care between Japan and the Philippines in the public and private sectors, UHC implementation, and development of human resources, among others.

The meeting also focused on strengthening and guiding support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where there is an urgent need to develop its current health-care system, as well as supporting other high-gap areas in the country to provide equity in health-care services access.

The Health Department’s OIC and the Japanese envoy also discussed the alignment and strengthening of regulatory standards through partnerships between their countries.

“We are elated with how we are moving forward in this promising partnership with the government of Japan,” said Vergeire. “[We saw the dedication of both nations for the betterment of the Philippines’s delivery of health-care services to Filipinos], and realization of UHC for our people.”

As one of the most renowned in the world for its use of highly-advanced medical technology and management of hospitals, including the incorporated administrative agency system, she thanked the government of Japan for its assistance on the local health-care system.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

‘Fishing ban in Mindoro to ensure food safety’

byRaadee S. Sausa and Andrea E. San Juan
April 27, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Mexico observes 70th year of mutual relations with PHL

ON April 14 Mexico and the Philippines commemorated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic cooperation with the illumination of emblematic buildings and monuments in their respective capital cities, such as the Jose Rizal Monument and the buildings of the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and the Senate in the former.

byBusinessMirror
April 27, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

New Zealand plant, food research institute forges ‘milestone partnership’ with Midsayap

THE Embassy of New Zealand, with its government and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), witnessed the contract-signing ceremony on the “Mango Enhancement and Protection Program” between the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research and the Municipality of Midsayap on April 19, in a partnership considered as a significant milestone for both organizations.

byBusinessMirror
April 27, 2023