CSMC bags People-Centered Care Commitment Award and Platinum Seal of Accreditation

Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC), one of the Philippines’ leading hospitals, recently bagged two international awards, adding to its growing list of accolades.

After an exhaustive re-accreditation process in November 2022 which looked into the hospital’s systems and its commitment to quality, safety and people-centered care, CSMC was recently honored by Accreditation Canada with two awards: the Platinum seal of accreditation, which is an upgrade from the Gold accreditation level achieved by the organization in 2019, and People-Centered Care Commitment Award, being the first organization in Asia to receive the award.

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve health care quality and safety in Canada and around the world, providing accreditation services to healthcare organizations. Its accreditation process includes an extensive evaluation of the organization’s policies, procedures, and practices and on-site visits to assess the quality and safety of patient care.

Leveling up to Platinum status and being honored with the People-Centered Care Commitment Award is a testament of CSMC’s dedication to upholding global health standards geared to providing patient and family-centered care as well as consistency in service delivery.

“The Platinum accreditation is the culmination of the work that we have put in over the last three years since we achieved the Gold accreditation. It is a validation of our unwavering pursuit of excellent quality patient care, and a motivator for us to continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” Dr. Rosemarie V. Serrano, CSMC’s Chief Quality Officer proudly said up, as she looked back on the hospital’s ACI re-accreditation journey.

CSMC’s President and CEO, Raul C. Pagdanganan, also weighed in on the significance of the People-Centered Care Commitment Award. “At Cardinal Santos, we believe that providing exceptional care is not just about treating the illness, but about treating the whole person. We are thrilled to be recognized by Accreditation Canada with the People-Centered Care Commitment Award, as it highlights our unwavering commitment in providing care that is centered around our patients and their families.”

He further emphasized that “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff and healthcare providers, who go above and beyond to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care. We are proud of this achievement and remain committed to delivering patient-centered care with excellence.”

Cardinal Santos Medical Center is also certified Platinum by Investors in People and certified for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standards, by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc.