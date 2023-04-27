DEMORALIZATION hit the Philippine National Police not once but twice since the presidential election in May 2022. Undoubtedly, the orders were misunderstood, or simply, wrong actions were taken by people in power at Camp Crame.

The first one, of course, came up as a consequence of the DILG order to the third level ranked officers of the PNP (from Police colonel to all those with stars on their shoulders). Almost a thousand or 953 to be exact, some are due to retire in a couple of months or years.

Unprecedented in its history, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos’s order sowed fear and anxiety on those affected even though the principal rationale is to remove the bad eggs in the service, or the policemen involved in the illegal drug trade. Well, many Pinoys contend that some police officials are no different from well-known drug syndicates in notoriety.

The DILG argues that if and when the officers are cleared by the Five-Man Committee created by President Bongbong Marcos, the clearance will give them the moral ascendancy to lead and institute reforms in the police organization. Nevertheless, the negative impression created by the SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government) order to submit courtesy resignation demoralized the ranks, although many Juan de la Cruz, in reality, distrust our police not only because of drug trading but also because of their involvement in so many other crimes.

In the next episode, it was Abalos again causing demoralization when he announced that there was a cover up on the arrest of Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayor Jr. by high-ranking PNP officials in October 2022. Police elements hauled about a ton of shabu in the city of Manila shop of Mayor Jr.

The SILG, on April 10, 2023, publicly accused three top PNP officers, namely then Chief PNP and now retired Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., P/LtGen. Benjamin Santos, Jr. and Police Drug Enforcement Group Director Narciso Domingo, of massive cover up. Azurin submitted courtesy resignation while Santos and Domingo were relieved from their respective posts. T’was hard.

The three officers vehemently denounced the accusation as baseless and strongly denied there was cover up. They asked Abalos to be careful and check on possible misinformation that could have been wrongly fed to him, possibly from drug-connected members of the police force. The SILG stood pat on his statement that there was cover up. The treatment on Azurin et al. exacerbated the demoralization fever plaguing the ranks.

The Five-Man Committee assigned to handle the cover up issue sat down for days to validate all information related to the Abalos accusation.

According to then CIDG chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong who belong to the Committee, Azurin, Santos and Domingo were subjected to direct cross-examinations. They evaluated every iota of evidence available, including mobile phone records, etc., and concluded that Gen. Azurin et al. are innocent and did nothing wrong. Absolutely, Magalong told the BusinessMirror that “there was no cover up.”

He stressed that had Azurin, Santos and Domingo were found to be lying, they (Committee members) would have all resigned, impromptu.

Nevertheless, Magalong respects Secretary Abalos’s allegation of cover up because he may have information unknown to them.

****

Last week, we wrote a complaint letter to Acting Mayor Artemio Simundac against Mr. Rico Rosales, allegedly an abusive, arrogant and cursing traffic aide under employ by the city government. Rosales reportedly brags that he doesn’t mind being subjected to complaint because he is “malakas” with Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon. We will know the score next week.

Comments@andalbilly@yahoo.com