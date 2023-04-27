Construction now ongoing for St. Luke’s Medical Center’s largest off-site facility

St. Luke’s Medical Center, recognized as the leading and most respected healthcare institution in the Philippines, is currently constructing the largest off-site facility in the country to support their medical personnel. When completed in December 2024, the facility will be able to house up to 2,000 hospital personnel and will have a cafeteria, fitness center and multi-purpose hall.

In an interview with BusinessMirror, Dr. Arturo De La Pena, SLMC’s President and CEO, said the facility, which will be constructed a stone’s throw away from St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City, is part of the hospital’s investment in their people, noting that renting an apartment or a room in the vicitinty is quite expensive.

“The facility will be known as the St. Luke’s Medical Center Off-Site Support Facility and this will be a first of its kind facility. This is our way of helping to improve the living facilities of our employees so that they will be inspired to work. Our employees will only have to pay a minimal fee as this will be subsidized by the hospital,” said Dr. De La Pena.

He added that the hospital will also be transferring non-patient rooms like the warehouse to this facility so that the hospital will be able to free up more rooms for patients.

“We will also be setting aside rooms for the relatives of patients who need to be close by to look after their patients,” he added.

The off-site facility is expected to be operational by December 2024.

Officials from St. Luke’s Medical Center, Design Coordinates, John Ryan Santos, ARUP, Quality Solutions and Thaison Builder and Developer were present during the the 1st Concrete Pouring Ceremony for the St. Luke’s Medical Center Off-Site Support Facility.