Concern raised over decline in childhood vaccination

HOW important are vaccines to children? Unfortunately, a lot of kids around the world are missing out on their vaccination due to several factors.

According to the State of the World’s Children 2023 report, it warned that a total of 67 million children missed out entirely or partially on their routine immunizations between 2019 and 2022, while vaccination coverage levels dipped in 112 countries.

Of this number, a huge 48 million went “zero dose,” which means that they did not receive a single routine vaccine.

Here in the Philippines, about 1 million children went “zero dose,” the second highest in the East Asia and Pacific region, and fifth highest in the world.

Perception

ALSO, the Vaccine Confidence Project of the UNICEF bared that the perception of the importance of vaccines for children went down by about 25 percent in the Philippines, and more than a third in Korea, Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Senegal and Japan after the start of the pandemic. In contrast, data in countries such as China, India, and Mexico showed that perception on vaccine importance stayed firm or even improved.

Despite the alarming numbers, overall support for vaccines remained relatively strong. Almost half of the 55 countries showed that more than 80 percent of the respondents saw vaccines as important for children.

However, there are many factors that may still contribute to vaccine hesitancy, such as uncertainty about the response to the pandemic, fake news or misleading information, eroding trust in expertise, and political polarization. In the Philippines, vaccine hesitancy can be attributed to cultural factors, and concerns on vaccine safety.

“At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists rapidly developed Covid-19 vaccines that saved countless lives. But despite this historic achievement, fear, and disinformation about all types of vaccines circulated as widely as the virus itself,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “This data is a worrying warning signal. We cannot allow confidence in routine immunizations to become another victim of the pandemic. Otherwise, the next wave of deaths could be of more children with measles, diphtheria, or other preventable diseases.”

Admittedly, the decline in confidence was fueled by the pandemic where childhood vaccination was halted almost everywhere, immunization resources were diverted to Covid-19 vaccination, the shortage of health workers, and the various lockdowns and community quarantines.

Thus, the UNICEF is calling on governments to double-down on their commitment to increase financing for immunization. The agency is also urging governments to work with stakeholders to tap available resources, including leftover pandemic funds, to put in place and accelerate catch-up vaccination efforts to protect children and prevent disease outbreaks.

Conversations, engagements

FOR Kathleen Solis, UNICEF Philippines Social and Behavior Change Specialist, she believes this is where conversations and engagements will be useful. She said it’s not enough to just tell people or parents what they need to do. “We also need to explain why and then we listen to their issues and concerns, respond properly to their questions in a way that manages their fears and concerns. It’s not really bad when parents ask questions. We want it because it’s also an entry point for us to explain, build and strengthen trust in the healthcare system and trust in the vaccines.”

UNICEF Philippines Communications Officer Marge Francia echoed this, citing what they learned during UNICEF Philippines’ polio campaign in 2019 in terms of countering religious and cultural beliefs. She said that when they were doing the campaign in Bangsa Moro, they gathered, talked to and engaged with religious leaders, one of the most influential people there. “We asked them what the Qur’an says about vaccination. From that discussion we had many sermons that were derived from the teaching of the Qur’an and related to keeping children healthy for them to have a bright future by taking care of their health needs. Those have been very effective and we think that’s one of the things we have done successfully with our partners on the ground.”

The politics in healthcare

WITH regard to politics, Carla Orozco, UNICEF Philippines’ Immunization Specialist, said politics or eliminating it in the country is not possible, especially now that the healthcare services delivery system is devolved to the local government units.

She said it’s really the governors, the mayors, the barangay captains who have the say, especially on the budget for health, even human resources so they are really an integral part in the delivery of immunization services. “It’s not really eliminating politics; it’s about providing them the right information on the urgency of the situation, and that is the importance of vaccination. Once you provide information and they understand what their roles are, then they become allies in the provision of immunization services and other healthcare services as well. I think it’s very important that more political will is advocated. It will be like accountability on their part to their constituents. As they say, good health is good politics.”

Francia reiterated that for UNICEF, their concern is the best interest of the child so they work with different sectors of society. “It’s about the rights of children. That is what we try to get through in our discussions with political leaders. We believe that a healthy population will deliver progress for the Philippines in the future, become leaders of tomorrow. If these children are not healthy, not educated and not able to reach their full potential, what future do we hold for our country? I think that’s an important point to get across.”

