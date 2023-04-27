Balai ni Fruitas income jumps fourfold in 2022

Balai ni Fruitas Inc., a bakery operator and a unit of Fruitas Holdings Inc., said its income last year reached P37 million, four times higher than the previous year’s P8.5 million.

Revenues for 2022 more than doubled to P341 million from the previous year’s P149 million. It has expanded the number of stores to 98 by the end of 2022 from the previous year’s 77.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Balai. Our dedication to providing outstanding products and excellent customer experience has made us stand out in the market and draw in new clients,” Lester Yu, Balai president and CEO, said.

“Balai’s growth has already surpassed our initial estimates, and we aim to accelerate the growth even more by strategic store expansion, continuous product development, and curating third-party products to be made available through our platform.”

Net margin nearly doubled at 11 percent in 2022 compared to 6 percent in 2021. Despite inflationary pressures, gross profit margin for 2022 settled at 52 percent, an improvement over the 50 percent during the first half of 2022.

The company said it plans to maintain its growth trajectory by broadening its product selection, and making investments in new markets and technologies.

“The company is committed to giving its clients and shareholders increased value through pursuing sustainable growth and improving business financials,” it said.

Balai increased its stockholders’ equity to P409 million as of end-2022 largely due to its initial public offering (IPO) in June last year.

The money raised from the IPO is anticipated to enhance the company’s capacity to build its network of stores and build distribution capability.