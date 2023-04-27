Asian Hospital keeps its promise to excellence

Founded on a vision to provide Filipinos with top notch medical service that is at par with international standards, Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) continues to keep its promise to excellence by winning Healthcare Asia’s Patient Care Initiative of the Year (Philippines) and Clinical Service Initiative of the Year (Philippines).

The Healthcare Asia Awards 2023 lauded the trailblazing initiatives in healthcare that made a remarkable impact amidst the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare providers need to constantly innovate and reinvent, especially now as the world begins recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Carolina P. Buhain (second from left), Asian Hospital and Medical Center’s Director of Nursing and Dr. Mary Nellie T. Roa (middle) of St. Dominic College of Asia have agreed to partner to develop career opportunities for nursing students.

The healthcare companies that stood out were those who were able to provide quality care to patients and make significant strides in the industry whilst navigating these challenges.

The Healthcare Asia Awards program aims to recognize healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics and other healthcare organizations that significantly improved the lives of their patients through innovative ideas and projects.

For the Patient Care Initiative of the Year category, AHMC entered “S.T.E.P Up! Don’t Fall: AHMC Fall Prevention Success Story” which highlighted the various exploits of the Fall Prevention Committee in ensuring the decrease of patient fall rates.

From left are Dr. Jose M. Acuin, Chief Medical Officer of Asian Hospital and Medical Center; Dr. John Añonuevo, former chair of Asian Hospital’s Department of Internal Medicine; and Dr. Beaver Tamesis, President and CEO of Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

AHMC was recognized for its entry “Optimizing Delivery of Care to Critically-Ill Adult Covid-19 Patients” in the Clinical Service Initiative of the Year. The entry is the application of evidence-based researches on Covid-19 interventions resulting in higher survival rates.

Nursing excellence

In pursuit of excellence and the sharing of best practices, AHMC Nursing Services and the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) College of Nursing recently renewed its partnership to develop career opportunities by providing nursing career development programs and related projects and activities. The partnership agreement was signed by AHMC’s Dr. Nicolo Andrei Añonuevo while UST was represented by Dr. Rowena Escobar Chua.

AHMC also acquired a new partner in St. Dominic College of Asia (SDCA). At the signing were Dr. Carolona P Buhain, while SDCA is represented by Dr. Mary Nellie T. Roa.

These partnerships will provide student nurses with opportunities in the various nursing specialties and the current nursing trends at AHMC highlighting the standards of the Joint Commission International. This will also help student nurses transition smoothly into AHMC’s working environment, giving them an edge over other student nurses.

One hundred dentists from various clinics and hospitals took part in the Department of Dental Medicine Postgraduate Course that was recently conducted in Cebu City Sports Club.

So far, AHMC has partnered with eight schools including Far Eastern University, Siena College, Philippine Women’s University and Southville International School and Colleges, among others.

Dental medicine expertise

AHMC brought its expertise in dental medicine to Cebu as the hospital’s Department of Dental Medicine conducted a symposium titled “Updates on the Essentials of Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment: A Lecture and Hands-on Workshop” which was led by Dr. Martin Antonio V. Reyes and Dr. Maria Janet Mapa-Pandan last April 18 and 19 at the City Sports Club in Cebu City.

Dr. Reyes talked about how Effective Orthodontic Mechano Therapy is still the key for a successful outcome. During one and a half day workshop, he revisited the essentials in the three stages of Orthodontic treatment: leveling and alignment, space closure and detailing. He also shared how some of the basic techniques have changed over the years as well as reinforce the elements that should not compromised.

Dr. Mapa-Pandan, on the other hand, presented cases in her lecture where the combined multi-disciplinary approach helped achieve stable and aesthetic results.

Almost 100 dentists from different clinics and hospitals took part in the symposium.

Commencement exercises

Last March 10, AHMC held its 7th Residents’ and Fellows’ Commencement Exercise at The Palms Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa. The guest speaker was Dr. John Añonuevo, the former chair of AHMC’s Department of Internal Medicine. Present during the ceremony were AHMC President and CEO Dr. Beaver Tamesis, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jose Acuin, AHMC leadership team and the families of residents and fellows.

Dr. Candice Melgar, one of the 25 graduates, noted that a community was born during the pandemic years where residents and fellows had to share bed spaces and supported each other.

“Our Medical Affairs family was the best. They took us in and made us feel the most comfortable here in the hospital. Food was abundant. They took measures to have mental health counselling. The support system we had here was beyond comparable,” she said.

She thanked all the doctors who were with them through thick and through thin and that she will always treasure those moments.

“Seeing your faces inside those bubbles, sweating with us, always throwing at each other the most recent studies and looking for solutions—all those moments. That bond will always be with us,” Melgar added.

As AHMC celebrates its 21st anniversary, expect more packages and bundles, programs, events and campaigns to be launched by May and the rest of 2023.