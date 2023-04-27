2nd Covid-19 booster shot guidelines for healthy adults signed

byMa. Teresa Montemayor / PNA
April 27, 2023
1 minute read
The guidelines on the administration of the second booster of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines for the general population have been signed.

The vaccines to be used as second booster shots are AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer.

“We already signed the guidelines and we’ll disseminate this to our local government units,” Department of Health Officer in Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a recent media forum.

The jabs would be given to all healthy adults aged 18 years old and above.

“Pwede rin pong ibigay sa mga buntis at saka [They may also be given to pregnant and] lactating women of 18 years old and above,” she said. “Maaari rin po ibigay sa [They may also be given to] immunocompromised populations 18 years old and above, regardless of their priority group classification.”

To ensure that the booster shots are accessible to the communities, Vergeire encouraged the local government units to integrate Covid-19 vaccination in their daily health programs and services in the primary health care facilities.

“Para hindi na po natin kailangan mag-upa ng mga (So that we no longer need to rent) mass vaccination sites,” she added.

As of March 20, a total of 78,443,972 or 100.44 percent of the country’s target population (78,100,578) have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 8.7 million senior citizens, 10.2 million adolescents, and 5.6 million children.

A total of 23,811,248 or 30.49 percent have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population. PNA

Author
