Youth group’s new products now available in Laoag OSS

byBusinessMirror
April 26, 2023
2 minute read
Innovative products of the Rural Improvement Club and 4-H Club of Ilocos Norte are available at a one-stop shop located at the Ilocos Norte Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Center Building in Laoag City. The Ilocos Norte government funded the new building.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

LAOAG CITY—Young entrepreneur Marvin Xavier Nicolas Vea from a rural farming village of Bagbago in Solsona, Ilocos Norte dreamed of having a shop in the city to make his products more accessible to a bigger market.

He never thought it would come sooner than expected as the Vea Eco Farm’s pakbet (mixed vegetables) crackers, lettuce chips, and tilapia gourmet, among others, are now on display at the newly inaugurated one-stop-shop (OSS) located at the compound of the Ilocos Norte Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Center Building here.

Funded by the provincial government, the OSS is a place of convergence for the training, processing, and marketing of local products.

It also features a shared service facility for rural-based organizations, such as the 4-H Federated Club and Rural Improvement Club (RIC) of Ilocos Norte.

As the government’s active partners in promoting and accelerating rural development, the 4-H Federated Club and RIC lead the operation of the center.

“We can’t express how thankful we are for this project. The one-stop-shop provides more opportunity to the 4-H Federated Club to market our products,” said Vea, who is also the president of the 4-H Federated Club of Ilocos Norte.

He added the shop would further motivate them “to make the best better,” and to inspire more youth to join the 4-H in support of the government’s effort to promote inclusive growth.

“We need more innovations, kaya naman ang aming partnership sa 4H ay napakahalaga and we thank you for your partnership (We need more innovations that is why our partnership with 4H is very important and we thank you for that),” said Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc during the recent OSS launch.

Sa mga RIC naman, we know na ang ating [mga] Ilokana ay napaka reliable, that’s why we want to provide more opportunities for our women in Ilocos Norte kase kayo po talaga ang symbolic representation of Ilokano diligence and steadiness (For the RIC, we know that Ilokano women are reliable that is why we want to provide more opportunities for our women in Ilocos Norte because you are a symbol of diligence and steadiness),” he said.

Aside from participating in the government’s organized trade fairs and exhibits, Crisner Lagazo, also a young farmer from Sulbec, Pasuquin town told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that they feel lucky and blessed for having ready access to various government programs and services.

To sustain the daily operation of the center, Lagazo said members would take turns as “duty for the day.”

“We are just waiting for the aircon installation and we shall be operating the center in full blast,” said Lagazo, adviser and former president of the 4-H Federated Club. PNA

Image credits: Contributed photo



Contributed photo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

LRT 2 expansion to boost property development in eastern part of NCR

byRizal Raoul Reyes
April 26, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

Tala teams up with UnionDigital to provide mobile wallet to MSMEs, borrowers in PHL

GLOBAL technology company Tala has entered into a partnership deal with homegrown UnionDigital Bank to launch an electronic wallet to provide both the unbanked and underserved Filipinos, whether individuals or businesses, with a seamless destination to manage their daily financial needs and stabilize their economic status in just a click of a button.

byRoderick Abad
April 26, 2023