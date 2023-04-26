Unionbank posts growth despite elevated expense

AMID interest rate hikes and “still elevated” expenses, Union Bank of the Philippines still managed to grow its net income in the first quarter of the year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the Aboitiz-led Unionbank reported it was able to grow its net income by 30 percent to P3.4 billion in the January-to-March period of 2023.

Unionbank also reported that its net interest income grew 57 percent to P16.1 billion on the back of its acquisition of the Philippine consumer business of Citigroup Inc. as well as strong consumer-loan growth through City Savings Bank Inc. and UnionDigital Bank Inc.

“Our retail focus has allowed us to preserve our margins against a backdrop of continued policy rate hikes. We expect our core income to further improve throughout the year as we grow our consumer portfolio,” Unionbank Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Manuel R. Lozano was quoted in the disclosure as saying.

“Our expenses this year are still elevated due to one-offs, as we are effectively running on two systems to integrate the acquired Citi consumer business into ours. Once we complete the migration this year, we are confident that we will once again generate double digit Return on Equity,” Lozano added.

Cost of funds

UNIONBANK also reported that despite the expensive cost of funds, its net interest margin of 5.21 percent, increased by 54 basis points. Its earning assets also expanded by 28 percent to P894.9 billion year-on-year.

Fees and other income, including from trading, increased by 82 percent to P4.2 billion compared to last year. The increase was driven by fees from digital and card-related transactions, the lender said.

The bank’s total assets as of March 31 reached P1.1 trillion, which was 30-percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Its net loans and receivables grew P490 billion, a 39-percent growth from last year. Total deposits increased 20 percent to P692.9 billion due to the growth of cash management and retail banking.

“The investments we made last year have exceeded our expectations. UnionDigital is already profitable after less than a year in operation. There is strong momentum in the acquired credit cards business from Citi,” Unionbank President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista was quoted in the statement as saying.

“New-to-bank card customers are at a record level. We are geared up to grow our retail banking business. Our infrastructure is ready for scale. We have sufficient capital coming from the recent stock rights offering to further grow our earning asset base,” Bautista added.

Last year, Unionbank’s acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer business in the Philippines shored up the local lender’s short-term and long-term prospects, an international research firm said last January.

CreditSights, which was acquired by the Fitch Group, said the move was a “meaningful acquisition for a bank the size of Unionbank” and would not have been made possible if not for the strong corporate backing of the bank via the Aboitiz Group.

The think tank also said their internal calculations showed that Unionbank’s acquisition of Citi will take the bank’s Common Equity Tier-1 ratio down to approximately 13.5 percent.