Travel rebound in Asean opens opportunities for local tourism, hotel industries

AS the Covid-19 situation here and abroad continuously improves towards post-pandemic, Airbnb reported that travel industry in Southeast Asia is now back on track again, a welcome development for the entire regional market, especially among Filipinos who stayed at any hotels or accommodations listed in its platform.

Based on latest internal data released by the global hospitality platform, nights booked across the region on its portal doubled in 2022, up from 2020—a clear indication of the current travel rebound happening in the region, as travel keeps on bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Among the 10 member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Thailand was the most visited on Airbnb last year, with four of its cities—Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket—completing the top five spots, together with Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Visitors from the United States led the foreign guests coming in to Asean through the app, followed by Australians, British, Germans and South Koreans.

Travelers from neighboring countries, likewise, tapped this channel to see what their Asean peers could offer. In fact, Singapore-Malaysia was the top intra-Southeast Asia travel route on Airbnb. Singaporeans, being the leading visitors from the neighborhood, also had Thailand and Indonesia as their destinations of choice.

“We’re incredibly excited about the travel resurgence currently taking place across Southeast Asia—a region that has always been a popular for travelers the world over, with its tropical climate, delicious local cuisines, spectacular scenery and rich cultural heritage,” Airbnb Cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk told reporters across Asean during their virtual briefing.

With Southeast Asians being clannish, group travel is gaining momentum as it more than tripled year-on-year (YoY). To wit, Airbnb bookings of families with at least one child grew 60 percent in 2022 globally compared to the time before the ensuing health crisis. More of them stayed at its registered accommodations for their value and space.

Meanwhile, solo travel in the region is on the rise—2.6 times more than 2021. What’s more, travelers visit longer and were more deeply engaged with local communities. Staying for over 28 days in an Asean destination increased by more than 2.5 times YoY.

Optimism among Pinoy jet setters

IN a separate survey of YouGov that was commissioned by Airbnb, more than three-fourths (87 percent) of Filipino participants are bullish on the rebound of travel in Southeast Asia.

Majority or 94 percent believe it being beneficial to local communities and the national economy. A third of the respondents surveyed are on the so-called “revenge travel”, expressing their excitement to fly within the region more frequently in the future, after not being able to do so for so long due to the lockdown periods, and 40 plus percent are looking to spend more going on a regionwide trip.

This study, likewise, indicated that over 60 percent of Filipinos asked answered that travelers must be given the assurance that discovering off-the-beaten-path destinations in their native land is easy and affordable so that communities don’t miss out on tourism spending.

Local travelers, per the research, have these in mind: Hotel or accommodation options and tourism offerings that encourage longer stays; a vast array of unique, value for money stays to attract them and differentiate their destinations; and support for local tourism entrepreneurs.

Pressed on the added appeal of local spots for international travelers, the top factor for Filipinos was hospitable locals, making them feel welcome and sharing them tips on hidden gems. This is the very same attribute the Philippines is also known for worldwide.

Above 50 percent of respondents also identified other factors: An emphasis on local food and culture, accommodation with family-friendly amenities, and availability of accommodation choices at every price point.

Apparently, travel momentum amongst Airbnb guests to visit Asean is strong as many have already booked their travel in advance for major holidays and festivals throughout the region.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, guest searches for the March-April 2023 summer travel season in the Philippines compared to the same period last year surged nearly to a whopping 400 percent.

Hotel check-ins in between April 13 to 15 for Songkran in Thailand rose over 310 percent YoY, as for Ramadan from March 23 to April 21, 2023 versus April 3 to May 2, 2022, they ballooned to almost 600 percent in Malaysia, and over 500 percent in Indonesia.

“Airbnb is committed to partnering with local governments and communities to support the region’s travel renaissance in a way that allows local people to access the socio-economic benefits of travel. We’re also focused on relentlessly innovating to help disperse travel and encourage it to return in a way that’s responsible, creates human connection and is economically empowering for locals,” Blecharczyk said.

The portal’s useful search tools, such as Flexible Dates, are already making a difference on this front, with guests booking through this feature in key cities, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Metro Manila often more likely to book a stay outside popular areas in the city.