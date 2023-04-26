The need to raise farm sector’s yield

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations’ index of food-commodity prices in March allows many policymakers to heave a sigh of relief for now. FAO reported in early April that food prices eased 2.1 percent last month (See, “Global food costs mark one year of drops, at odds with inflation,” in the BusinessMirror April 9, 2023). Grains, vegetable oils and dairy, which offset a rise in sugar and meat prices, drove the decline.

The gauge has fallen 21 percent from a record set a year ago when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain exports. According to FAO, the cereal price index declined 5.6 percent from February, with international wheat prices falling by 7.1 percent, pushed down by strong output in Australia, improved crop conditions in the European Union, high supplies from the Russian Federation and ongoing exports from Ukraine from its Black Sea ports. Also, corn prices fell by 4.6 percent, due partly to expectations of a record harvest in Brazil, while those of rice eased by 3.2 percent amid ongoing or imminent harvests in major exporting countries, including India, Vietnam and Thailand.

However, average prices were still higher by 40 percent from two years ago, according to FAO. And the lower global prices are not being seen in groceries and supermarkets. While food commodities are declining, elevated oil prices continue to put pressure on food prices as higher energy, labor, and transport costs make it difficult for producers to keep prices stable.

Unfortunately for countries that rely on food imports, like the Philippines, the weakness of their currency against the dollar is also compounding their production woes. This is now evident in domestic rice prices, which have gone up in March by an average of 2.6 percent on an annual basis mainly due to more expensive inputs, such as fertilizer. While inflation has fallen below record highs, it remained elevated, at 7.6 percent in March.

Apart from the continued threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which would keep commodity prices elevated, extreme weather could dampen global food output in the succeeding months. Bloomberg reported that a dry spell is wilting crops and delaying plantings in some of Europe’s top produce growers. About 60 percent of the Spanish countryside is gripped by drought and conditions are worsening in Italy and Portugal.

With the exception of Spain, the Philippines’s top source of pork products, European countries hit by drought are not major sources of food for Filipinos. However, the drought that affected these countries could put pressure on global prices as they may have to purchase their food requirements from other countries. The impact of drought on soy and corn could also make meat and poultry products more expensive.

These signals should be taken into account by local policymakers, some of whom have declared that they will rely on science to guide their decision making (See, “Govt banks on science to tame food inflation,” in the BusinessMirror, April 6, 2023). Official government data indicate that the Philippines continues to rely on foreign countries to fill the gap in its food requirements. We hope that these developments would give them an extra push to immediately put in place measures that would raise the productivity of the Philippine farm sector.