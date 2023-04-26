Telcos: Extension gives subscribers more time to comply with the law

Telcos on Tuesday welcomed the 90-day SIM registration extension, with some announcing certain perks for those who will register their SIM cards.

“We welcome the 90 days extension which gives our subscribers more time to register and more time for us and government to campaign for SIM registration,” Smart Communications Inc. FVP Cathy Yang said.

She noted that the process for gradual deactivation is still under evaluation.

“As to the gradual deactivation which they’re still evaluating—discussions with the DICT [Department of Information and Communications Technology], NTC [National Telecommunications Commission] are still ongoing but it would really be difficult for us to implement due to time constraints,” Yang said.

Globe Telecom Inc., for its part, said this extension gives “millions of unregistered customers more time to comply with the law.”

“The government has given SIM users a full three months more to register their SIMs. We would like to appeal to our customers to register their SIMs as soon as they can. If you are having a hard time registering your SIMs, you can go to our Globe Stores and EasyHubs and we will provide the necessary assistance,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe also announced that Globe and TM subscribers may now register their SIMs on the GCash app.

Globe and TM customers who are GCash users will receive a prompt to register their SIMs and they just need to follow the instructions. Once successful they will get free 1GB of data which they can use right away.

GCash President Martha Sazon noted that customers who fail to register their SIMs that are linked to their accounts will lose access to their GCash accounts.

However, they can still access their funds by requesting a transfer to a new registered mobile number from the GCash Help Center. The process, however, will take several days.

“That’s why we encourage SIM users with GCash wallets to register their SIMs before the deadline to avoid this inconvenience. We remind our customers to register their SIMs only with the GCash app or through the official portals of their respective telco providers,” she said.

Dito Telecommunity Corp. has yet to respond to media queries.

Latest data from the DICT showed that as of April 23, a total of 82.85 million subscribers have registered their SIMs with their telcos. This represents only 49 percent of the 169 million total universe of SIMs in the Philippines, according to the BusinessMirror’s estimates.

Smart still leads the registration game with 39.95 million registered SIMs, while Globe was at 37.10 million, and Dito at 5.80 million as of April 23.