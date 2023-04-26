Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon back as World Athletics Gold Label race

THE Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) marks its return this year as a World Athletics Gold Label Race for the first time since the pandemic.

The three-day festival, which hosts the International Elite Race and the Singapore National Championships, is set December 1 to 3 and is expected to draw up to 50,000 participants.

The SCSM 2023 International Elite Race will feature some of the world’s top long-distance runners, as well as top Singaporeans vying for the honors of being crowned national champion at marathon and half marathon distances.

To ensure that participants and spectators have the most enjoyable experience, the route will include iconic landmarks through the city.

More details on the route and road closures will be confirmed closer to the event.

“The positive feedback and success from last year was extremely encouraging, and we, along with our partners are focused on making the 2023 race experience even better,” said Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for the Ironman Group.

“This commitment to improve reflects this year’s theme, ‘Our Race to Go Beyond’, which aims to encourage the community to surpass their own expectations and push their boundaries,” he added.

“We’re proud to be the title sponsor of The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon for over two decades,” said Patrick Lee, Cluster CEO, Singapore and ASEAN Markets (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and representative offices) said.

Keith Tan, Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, said: “The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, with its world-class athletes and race organization, continues to set Singapore apart as a leading destination for sports tourism in the region.”

Similar to last year’s edition, participants will also be able to sign up for the Double Up Challenge, as well as the SCSM TCS Corporate Challenge.

For the Double Up Challenge, participants can choose to register for either the 5-km or 10-km category, combined with a half marathon 21.1-km or marathon

42.195-km.

Upon completion, they will receive their respective event finisher medals and an exclusive Double Up Challenge medal.

The SCSM Corporate Challenge will also be taking place this year.

Corporate rates are available for companies who wish to participate in SCSM2023.