Solon berates PNP for slow probe of Tondo shabu seizure

A senior lawmaker hit the Philippine National Police (PNP) last Wednesday for its slow pace investigation on the anomaly-laden seizure of 990 kilos of shabu in Tondo, Manila, involving alleged “ninja cops.”

During the investigation of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Antipolo City Rep. Romeo M. Acop said this drug-related issue puts the national police’s reputation at stake.

“Your investigation would take almost half a year. Your reputation is at stake,” Acop said.

PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management Director Maj. Gen. Eliseo D. Cruz told lawmakers that the national police could not yet provide a timeline to finish the investigation.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert “Ace” S. Barbers, panel chairman, said that since October 8 last year, the public, including concerned lawmakers have not been apprised clearly on what had transpired in the PNP’s internal investigations on the incident and who were the officers charged in court for their alleged attempts to recycle 42-kilos of shabu and cover-up the incident.

‘Piece by piece’

THE committee has resumed tackling its motu propio hearing on the drug recycling activities in connection to House Resolution 495, an investigation in aid of legislation of the circumstances surrounding the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) seizure of an estimated 990 kilos of shabu on October 8 last year, in the premises of a lending company owned and operated by a then-active member of the PNP.

“The committee will pry open, piece by piece, the events on that day, with the aid of testimonial and documentary evidence in its possession. The committee has a copy of an unauthenticated CCTV footage that we will use to confirm certain activities and presence of certain personalities in and around the premises of WPD lending on October 8, 2022. Through this, we hope to verify the credence of the various statements and pronouncements made regarding this event by several personalities,” Barbers said.

Dismissed Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo and his alleged accomplice Ney Atadero have been questioned by lawmakers. The two, however, invoked their respective right against self-incrimination.

‘Palit-ulo’

BARBERS said the committee seeks to be enlightened on the alleged attempts to cover up the arrest of Mayo as well as his release and his role in the Pasig operation on the night in question.

“This is the concept of ‘palit-ulo’ which the public has [wanted] to know. This modus is put into action by freeing the real suspect and getting a fall guy in his place. In this scenario on October 8, there were 2 instances where the “palit-ulo” was put in motion. First was the presentation of WPD [Western Police District] caretaker Ned Atadero as the primary suspect and fall guy in the 990 kilo shabu seizure. Second was the attempt to have an ‘accomplishment’ whereby a high-value target (Juden Francisco) will be arrested courtesy of Mayo, who earns his freedom in exchange for the ‘accomplishment,’” he said.

“This committee will leave no stone unturned in its quest for the truth. We expect the full cooperation and disclosure under oath by the resource persons, under pain of contempt should any attempt be made to mislead, confuse and withhold information from this committee,” Barbers added.