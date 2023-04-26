Share of renewables in PHL power mix remained at 29%

THE share of renewable energy (RE) in the country’s power generation mix remained at 29 percent last year, according to a report released by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The implementation status report for 2022 of the RE law of 2008 (Republic Act 9513) showed that coal-fired power plants remain the top source of power in terms of installed capacity, with a share of 44 percent at 12,441 megawatts (MW) in 2022.

Installed capacity from RE increased by 4 percent from 7,914MW in 2021 to 8,255MW in 2022. The growth was mainly attributed to the entry of new solar, biomass, and hydro plants last year.

Oil-powered plants accounted for 14 percent or 3,931MW of the capacity mix and natural gas with 13 percent or 3,732 MW.

The DOE awarded 1,002 RE contracts last year. Of these, 216 are existing facilities, with a total installed capacity of 5,571MW.

Meanwhile, 786 projects with a potential capacity of 80,399MW are still under the pre-development and development stage. Variable RE technologies, such as wind and solar, have the highest combined potential of 67,046MW, comprising 83 percent of the total potential capacity. For ocean energy, 24MW is the potential from 8 proposed projects.

Following the RE Act’s implementation in 2009, the total investment cost generated from new RE facilities reached P280 billion.

“Accelerating RE development remains a priority of the government toward a sustainable and clean energy future. Utilizing RE reduces emissions and dependence on imported and conventional energy resources. This minimizes the country’s exposure to global price fluctuations, making the supply and delivery of electricity more stable and secure,” the DOE report said.

The DOE is targeting an RE share of 30 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. To achieve this, the DOE continues to promulgate and implement various policies and programs last year to support the RE industry.

Last year, the DOE released a circular amending the implementing rules and regulations of the RE Act to allow 100 percent foreign capital in RE projects from 40 percent.

“With the impressive amount of interest, the DOE has been receiving both from the local and foreign investors in RE development, particularly in the offshore wind potential, the State can now directly undertake the exploration, development, production and utilization of RE resources or it can enter into RE service or operating contracts with Filipino and/or foreign citizen or Filipino and/or foreign-owned corporations or associations,” DOE Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla had said.