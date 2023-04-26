‘Serious lapses’ found in PNP job-search site

THE Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) said it found “serious lapses” within the Philippine National Police (PNP), which resulted in the creation of its “vulnerable” job search web site.

In an interview with reporters in Malacañang last Tuesday, DICT Secretary Ivan E. Uy disclosed the site was created without their authorization and the approval of PNP officials.

“There were serious lapses in procedure. First, if you want to do that kind of system, you should have gotten the approval of their IT (information technology) department and their agency,” Uy said.

The recruitment site was reported to have been flagged by Jeremaiah Fowler, a cybersecurity researcher, due to its misconfiguration, which rendered the data it stored accessible to the public.

The site contained the personal information of PNP applicants, particularly uploaded copies of their pre-employment requirements such IDs, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearances and birth certificates.

“He (Fowler) called the attention of our National Computer Emergency Response team when he made the discovery,” Uy said.

The DICT official reiterated there was no hacking or extraction of data from any government agency as stated by some news reports about the incident.

Upon being informed by the DICT of the matter, the PNP immediately took down the website as it underwent investigation from the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

Once the probe is concluded, Uy said the government will hold accountable anyone, who will be found liable for the defective website.

Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act imposes fines and imprisonment to those who would violate its provisions.

Uy said they are currently also checking other government sites, which may also lack the necessary security measures similar to the PNP recruitment site.