Security Bank’s ESG rating upgraded from ‘laggard’

CREDIT rating agency Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc. upgraded the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating of Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) to BB (average) from B (laggard) for “the overall improvement in its corporate governance and improvements in customer satisfaction.”

The lender said MSCI cited its “strong governance and risk management” system. The bank said the ratings agency found the lender “efficient in addressing customer issues and complaints.”

MSCI ESG Ratings measure a company’s resilience to long-term ESG risks and are based on publicly available data. Organizations are scored on an industry-relative AAA-CCC scale across the most relevant key issues based on a company’s business model.

“This recognition from MSCI lets us know that we are on the right track in our efforts to achieve customer-centricity,” Security Bank Sustainability Head Jeanne Nicole B. Lizares was quoted in a statement as saying. “We will continue to get even better as we live out our mission to enrich lives, empower businesses, and build communities sustainably through financial service excellence.”

The bank issued a statement after it was included among local banks that have provided nearly $1.8 billion in financial assistance to coal and gas-fired power projects.

Last year, SECB promised to stop funding coal-fired power projects in the country by 2023 as part of the Philippines’s pledge to international agreements aimed at cutting the country’s emission of pollutants.

The bank said the decision was in line with the framework set by the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and the 2015 Paris climate agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming for a more sustainable future.

But the latest report of energy advocacy and bank watchdog group Withdraw from Coal: End Fossil Fuels (WFC-ECC) revealed that as of March, the total amount financed by SECB and five other Philippine banks for coal-related activities and projects reached $867.08 million for April 2022 to March 2023. Majority of the funding was through bonds underwriting of around $594 million while the rest are from loans.

The report’s findings run contrast to SECB’s statements, including one that said its board approved two years ago its sustainability framework, “which outlines its principles in addressing [ESG] issues.”

SECB said its board approved its environmental and social risk management system, which details the policies and enhanced due diligence required for identifying, addressing and mitigating environmental and social risks in the bank’s operations, lending and investing practices and supply chain.

SECB also noted that ATR Asset Management Inc. (Atram) included the lender’s stock in the latter’s Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) Fund portfolio. This inclusion comes after Atram’s data-gathering session where it reached out to over 88 publicly-listed companies with a “robust sustainability framework and an effective roster of initiatives.”

The Atram SDG Fund aims to achieve capital growth by investing in companies who contribute to positive environmental and social change, SECB said.